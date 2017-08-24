Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The University of Scranton has named Clarks Summit resident Dr. Harry Dammer associate dean for the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Scranton.

Dr. Dammer is a professor in the university’s department of sociology, criminal justice and criminology. He joined the faculty in 2002.

Dr. Dammer has 16 years of experience as a department chair, serving at both Scranton and Niagara University. During his time as chair, he developed collaborations with programs across the University, reinstituted the department’s community advisory board and substantially revised its curricula.

At Scranton, Dr. Dammer served as the faculty representative to the NCAA, as a faculty fellow in the Office of Educational Assessment, and as a member of the steering committee and chair of the mission Implementation sub-committee for the university’s last middle states review.

Dr. Harry Dammer