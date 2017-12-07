Article Tools Font size – + Share This



True Friends Animal Welfare Center in Montrose is a no-kill animal shelter founded in 2011. They have placed more than 3,500 homeless animals in forever homes.

The owners of Perez Design Build Remodel and Stately Pet Supply, both on State Street in Clarks Summit, serve as board members for True Friends.

In the past year the shelter has been able to expand its efforts and, in addition to the hundreds of local animals, the organization has taken in more than 160 dogs from overwhelmed shelters forced to euthanize to make space.

Many of these dogs came from Lackawanna County, but also from inner city shelters in New York and New Jersey where the numbers put to sleep every day are devastating.

“It’s heartbreaking for us to see these innocent, loving animals lose their lives simply because there is no room for them. We are dedicated to helping in any way we can and every time we save a dog from this terrible fate, we are grateful,” said True Friends director Dory Browning.

Recently True Friends received an email from a volunteer at a high-kill shelter located in Brooklyn, New York. The volunteer was desperately trying to save a dog on the “kill list” named Lucy. True Friends agreed to take Lucy. (She has since been adopted.)

“It never fails to shock us, but when we asked how many other shelters she contacted before us, we were astonished to hear ‘more than 60’,” Browning said.

Recently True Friends has been forced to cut down on the amount of dogs they can save. Their back building kennels, built in the 1980s, have become so insecure that bungee cords are needed to keep them securely shut. They are rusted, broken and rapidly becoming too hazardous to use.

It’s been a longtime dream to replace these kennels, but now that it is affecting the amount of dogs we can save, it has become incredibly desperate for us,” said Browning.

Contributions can be mailed to True Friends at 16332 SR 706 Montrose, PA 18801 or by visiting truefriendsawc.com.

Pictured is Lucy and animal advocate, Sasha Kheyfets from Brooklyn, N.Y., arriving at True Friends Animal Welfare Center. Lucy has already been adopted.