Crystal Window and Door Systems, a Benton Township-based manufacturer, was the small business spotlighted at a recent Lackawanna County commissioners meeting. Owner Thomas Chen came to America from Taiwan in 1982 and began to manufacture windows in his garage. Now 25 years later, he and his son, Steven, oversee operations in New York City, Chicago, California and Missouri with 500 employees. The Benton Township facility is the firm’s newest facility staffed by 35 individuals.

From left: commissioner Jerry Notarianni, commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, Robert Nyman, executive director of Crystal Window and Door Systems and commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.