Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Rooster, a hound mix from Scranton, is the 2017 winner of the ninth annual Hambone Award, honoring the most unusual pet insurance claim of the year. Rooster was nominated after he was impaled by a large tree branch during a routine hiking trip. The Hambone Award is presented by Nationwide. After selecting 12 nominees, Nationwide opened a public vote at HamboneAward.com to decide the winner, where Rooster proved victorious.

Rooster was treated by the veterinary team at Veterinary Referral & Emergency Center in Clarks Summit, where they performed a life-saving surgery to remove the tree branch. For their outstanding work, Veterinary Referral & Emergency Center will receive $10,000 through the Veterinary Care Foundation (VCF) to help treat pets in their community whose owners could otherwise not afford veterinary care. One hundred percent of all donations to the VCF are used to treat pets, with no contributions used for administration, fundraising or overhead.

From left: Jessup Police Chief Joseph Walsh, Dr. Nichole Danova of Veterinary Referral & Emergency Center, Barbara Campellone of Nationwide, Rooster’s owner Jen Hawker and Rooster.