Nealon Law, the Abington Little League “National Division” all-season champs.

From left, front row: Caleb White, Colin Price, Derek Locker, Will Ramy, Sam Stevens, Brandon Lezinski, Thomas Lacoe and Gavin Serge. Second row: Ryan Nealon, Dane Huggler, Gavin Lewis and Charlie Hamm. Back row: coaches Paul Locker, Clay Lacoe, Darin Huggler and Fran Hamm.