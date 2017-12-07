Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The Abington Community Library will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 24 for Christmas Eve, Monday, Dec. 25, for Christmas Day and Sunday, Dec. 31, for New Year’s Eve. Visit lclshome.org/abington.

ALL AGES

• Bus Trip to NYC on Saturday, Dec. 9, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. What could be better than being chauffeured into New York City without the hassle of having to find parking or battle traffic? $35 gets you a seat on the bus and $90 will transport you to the amazing neighborhood of Dyker Heights, Brooklyn to gaze at their spectacular Christmas lights.

• Candle Lighting Program, Sunday, Dec. 10, 7-8 p.m. Friends and families of those who have lost children, family or friends will gather as part of a worldwide event creating a 24-hour wave of light across the globe to give all bereaved families and friends everywhere the opportunity to remember those no longer with us. The event will begin with registration at 6:30 p.m. with lighting of the ceremonial candle promptly at 7 p.m. Attendees are invited to bring a flameless candle to participate in the candle lighting. After the candle lighting there will be time for fellowship and remembrance. Attendees are also invited to bring pictures of their loved one for a table of remembrance. There will be a reading of the names of all children who have departed during the program; please register names at the beginning of the event so that they have a complete list of all names.

• Kaffeeklatsch, Thursday, Dec. 14, 7-8:30 p.m. All are invited to join this German language conversation group. Practice speaking and listening; all levels wilkommen.

• Signing Santa, Monday, Dec. 18, 6-7 p.m. Come and meet Santa. Refreshments will be served. Santa Claus will sign a story. All are welcome. No registration required. Sponsored by the Scranton School for Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children.

ADULTS

• Caring Hands, Mondays, 1-3 p.m. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the Library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

• Always In Stitches, Tuesdays, 10 a.m. noon. See what this bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

• Mah Jongg, Tuesdays 1-3 p.m. Join our group of National Mah Jongg League, INC. players. No experience necessary.

• Families Helping Families, Wednesdays 7-8:30 p.m. Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

• Scrabble, Thursdays, 1-3 p.m. Join the enthusiastic group of Scrabble players for a fun game. No registration necessary.

• Latin Language Club, Fridays, 1-3 p.m. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin Language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

• Technology Scheduling Session, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 11 a.m.-noon. Do you need help in computer basics, Email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, Basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session today.

• Smocking Group, Thursday, Dec. 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your current smocking project and mingle with other smockers. (Smocking experience is necessary.)

• Knitting Group, Monday, Dec. 11, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your current project and knit with others.

• Mystery/Detective Book Club, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. Selection: Carolyn G. Hart’s “Sugarplum Dead.”

• DIY to Go for Adults, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., while supplies last. Stop by the library to pick up your DIY To Go kit. Project: Wine Cork Angels

• Quilting, Thursdays, Dec. 14 and 28, 6-8 p.m. Bring your project or work on one of theirs.

• All Crafting Day, Saturday, Dec. 16, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

• Afternoon Book Club, Wednesday, Dec. 20, 2-3 p.m. “A Christmas Blizzard” by Garrison Keillor.

• Papercrafting with Maria Pappa, Thursday, Dec. 21, 6-8 p.m. Theme: Winter Wishes. Materials cost: $10, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

CHILDREN

• Chess Club For Kids, Mondays, 6:30-7:30 p.m. No club on Dec. 18 or 25. Meet up with other kids who are interested in playing chess. If you have a favorite board game, bring it along. This group will meet at the tables in the main children’s area as there will be no consistent staff supervision. No registration required. Grades one to five.

• Play-K: Play & Learn Thursday, Dec. 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m. “Play is a Child’s Work.” Interacting with playscapes with themes like color/light, community, pets, and transportation will help prepare your preschooler for kindergarten. Ages 3-5.

• Minecraft Meet-Up, Friday, Dec. 8, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Love to play Minecraft? Interested in meeting with other kids who do too? Bring your devices, books and creativity and play/discuss Minecraft with friends. No instruction provided. No registration required. Kindergarten through grade five.

• All Aboard the Polar Express, Sunday, Dec. 10, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Special after-hours event to get you in the holiday spirit. Snacks, songs, activities and a reading of the classic story. Snow date: December 17. Siblings welcome. Ages 2-7.

• Block Party, Wednesday, Dec. 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free play with blocks, vehicles, animal and people. No throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. Ages 2-7.

• Read To Dogs, Wednesday, Dec. 13 6-7 p.m. Drop by during this hour to get some reading practice in with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. Kindergartgen through grade four.

• After School Legos, Thursday, Dec. 14, 4:15-5 p.m. LEGOs provided; you provide the creativity. This is different than LEGO Club that meets on Sundays; what you build will only last through the session and will not be on display. Come enjoy free play with friends who love LEGOs too. No registration required. Kindergarten through grade five.

• Math & Science Club, Monday, Dec. 18 4:15-5 p.m. Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after-school club is all about the fun in STEM. Kindergarten through grade four.

• Crafters’ Club, Monday, Dec. 18, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet other crafters and share tips. All materials will be provided; bring your ideas and creativity. Grades three to five.

TEENS

• Teen Reading Lounge, Friday, Dec. 8, 4:15-5 p.m. An interactive bookclub. The short poem, “B: If I Should Have a Daughter” by Sarah Kay. Snacks and an activity will follow. Grades five to 12.

• Pancakes & Poetry, Tuesday, Dec. 12, 4-5 p.m. An hour of poetry (and pancakes). Read poetry already published or bring some of your original work to share. Grades nine to 12.

• Gingerbread House Decorating, Friday, Dec. 15, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Decorate your own graham cracker gingerbread house to take home plus make homemade poppers. Snacks too. Grades five to eight.