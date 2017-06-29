Article Tools Font size – + Share This



At the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit

ALL AGES

• Pop Art with Artist Michael Albert, Monday, July 10, 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Join us for a pop art show, artist visit, hands on collage workshop to create your own pop art. If you have any empty boxes of your favorite cereals, bring them along to create your pop art.

• Kaffeeklatsch, Thursday, July 13, 7-8:30 p.m. All are invited to join this German language conversation group. Practice speaking and listening; all levels wilkommen.

• Minute-To-Win It. Game Night , Monday, July 24, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Night full of Minute-to-Win It games. Light refreshments will be provided.

ADULTS

• Caring Hands, Mondays, 1-3 p.m. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

• Always In Stitches, Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon. Stop and see what this amiable bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

• Mah Jongg, Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. Group of National Mah Jongg League players. No experience necessary.

• Scrabble, Thursday, 1-3 p.m. No registration necessary.

• Latin Language Club, Fridays, 1-3 p.m. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

• Smocking Group, Thursday, July 6, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your current smocking project and mingle with other smockers. Smocking experience is necessary.

• Papercrafting: Tips, Tools & Techniques With Maria Pappa, Thursday, July 6, 6-8 p.m. “Color My World” - Celebrate National Watercolor Month and creativity. Join us for this session and experiment with using watercolor pencils for your paper crafting. Cost for the session is $20 and will include special supplies and a set of watercolor pencils.

• Knitting Group, Monday, July 10 and 24, 6-8 p.m. Bring your current project and knit with others.

• Technology Scheduling Session, Tuesdays, July 11 and 25, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Wednesday, July 12, 6-7 p.m. Do you need help in computer basics, such as email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007) or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session.

• Introduction to Essential Oils with Mariah Ford, Tuesday, July 11, 4-5:30 p.m. This introductory program will teach you about how to use essential oils safely and effectively. You will also learn about 10 essential oils and how they are used: Lavender, peppermint,lemon, oregano, melaleuca (tea tree), Frankincense, On-guard (protective blend), Deep Blue (muscle and joint blend), Breathe (respiratory blend), Digest-zen (Digestion blend). There will also be time for discussion and questions.

• The Space Diet with Lori from Caring Transitions, Tuesday, July 11, 6-7:30 p.m. This 30-minute presentation covers the basic process of organizing and downsizing: how to sort, organize, arrange, allocate and purge. Includes a step-by-step “diet” plan for the home.

• Mystery and Dectective Book Club, Tuesday, July 11, 7-8:30 p.m. “Selection: Reader’s Choice of any of Ruth Rendell’s Inspector Wexford series.”

• Genealogy Workshop, Wednesday, July 12, 10 a.m. to noon. Contact the library for more details about this program.

• Quilting, Thursday, July 13 and 27, 6-8 p.m. Bring your project or work on one of the library’s.

• Managing Your Money Workshop with Megan from Wells Fargo Bank, Wednesday, July 19, 6-7 p.m. Tips and strategies on how to budget and save your money now and in the future. You’ll have the tools to set financial goals and implement them today.

• Papercrafting with Maria Pappa, Thursday, July 20, 6-8 p.m. Theme: summertime. Materials cost: $10, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

• All Crafting Day, Saturday, July 22, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

• Silent Reading Party, Sunday, July 23, 2-4 p.m. Enjoy a quiet space to read silently in a group setting. Refreshments will be provided.

• Summer Stamp Camp- Stampin’ Retreat, Saturday, July 29, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A day of creativity with others who love stamping and crafting. There will be make & takes, goody bag and door prizes. Lunch and snacks are included. Bring projects you are currently working on. Work on cards, gifts or other projects for upcoming events. Although many will be stamping, you may bring whatever craft you enjoy to work on that day. Fee for the day-long event is $30. Registration closes on Monday, July 24.

MILLENNIALS

• Game Of Thrones Party; Saturday, July 15, 7-9 p.m. Join other GoT fans as they anticipate the premiere of season seven. There will be themed food, trivia and other riveting activities. Ages 18-34.

CHILDREN

• Storytimes for Children: baby (ages 0-2): Fridays July 14, 21, 28 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays July 12, 19, 26 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays July 11, 18, 25 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

• Junior Battle of the Books Review Session, Wednesday, July 5, 4-5 p.m. Review of “The Lemonade War” by Jacqueline Davies. Snacks provided. Grades four to eight.

• Grins & Grins Comedy Show, Thursday, July 6 from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Ray Grins combines juggling and balancing skills with comedy and audience participation.

• Block Party, Friday, July 7, 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Friday, July 21, 6:30-7:30 p.m.; free play with blocks, vehicles, animal and people. No throwing blocks, and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. Ages 2-7.

• Junior Battle of the Books Review Session, Wednesday, July 12, 4-5 p.m. Review of “A Wrinkle in Time” by Madeleine L’Engle. Snacks provided. Grades four to six.

• Read to Dogs, Wednesday, July 12, 6-7 p.m. Drop by during this hour to get some reading practice in with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. Kindergarten through grades three.

• Zoomobile Visit, Thursday, July 13, 2:30-3:15 p.m. or 3:30-4:15 p.m. See, learn about and touch a variety of animals from the Binghamton Zoo at Ross Park. Register for either the 2:30 or the 3:30 group. Kindergarten through grade six. Children: Grades K-6

• Make-It, Take-It Craft Time, Friday, July 14, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Monday, July 24, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Drop in anytime during this hour to create a craft. All materials will be provided. Ages 2-12.

• Daria Presents: World Music, Monday, July 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. World Music children’s performer Daria has spent almost three decades performing in the USA and around the world, creating music to inspire all the world’s children. Ages 0-12.

• Crafters’ Club, Monday, July 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet other crafters and share tips. All materials will be provided; bring your ideas and creativity. Grades three to six. For kindergarten through grade two.

• Building Challenge, Tuesday, July 18 from 3-3:45 p.m.. Come ready to be a team player and complete a challenge that will have you using your construction and creativity skills. Grades three to six.

• Junior Battle of the Books Review Session, Wednesday, July 19, 4-5 p.m. Review of “Wonder” by R. J. Palacio. Snacks provided. Grades four to six

• Dinosaur Dig, Thursday, July 20, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Join field paleontologists Mike and Roberta Straka for the chance to dig for dino bones. Before the dig, a 30-minute interactive fossil talk will help you learn about amazing discoveries. After you dig for and identify the bones, check out the expanded fossil museum. Limited to 50 children. Kindergarten through grade six.

• Indoor Mini Golf, Saturday, July 22, 6-7 p.m. Can you make a hole in one? Try your hand at the indoor mini-golf course set up throughout the library. Snacks too. Grades four to six.

• Messy Science, Wednesday, July 26, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Take chances, make mistakes and get messy. Wear your old clothes for this program; you won’t leave clean. Join us outside for some wacky, hands-on science experiments. Kindergarten through grade six.

• Junior Battle of the Books Review Session, Wednesday, July 26, 4-5 p.m. Review of “Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life” by James Patterson. Snacks provided. Grades four to six.

• Minecraft Meet-Up, Friday, July 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Love to play Minecraft? Interested in meeting with other kids who do too? Bring your devices, books and creativity and play/discuss Minecraft with friends. Sorry, no instruction provided. Kindergarten through grade six.

• Lego Club, Sunday, July 30, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Legos are provided. Kindergarten through grade six.

• Antarctica Storytime, Monday, July 31, 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. A special Antarctica-themed storytime including books, songs and activities. Leela Baikadi, photographer and exhibitor will be on hand to discuss her experiences in Antarctica as well as answer any questions. All children will receive a penguin craft to take home. Ages 2-7.

TEENS

• Pancakes and Poetry, Friday, July 7, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Have pancakes and toppings while discovering some great poetry. Bring your favorite poems — share with others, maybe even something you have written. There will be time for informal conversation and discussion along with time for sharing poetry with those in attendance. Poetry books will be on hand to check out. Grades five to 12.

• Teen Reading Lounge, Friday, July 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. for grades nine to 12: “The Museum of Heartbreak” by Meg Leder. Book discussion, refreshments and an activity. Grades five to eight, 4:30-5:30 p.m. “Heir Apparent” by Vivian Vande Velde.

• Disney Trivia for Teens, Friday, July 28, 7-8:30 p.m. Convinced you know everything about Disney? This is your chance to prove your knowledge. Compete against other teens for bragging rights and Disney-themed prizes. Grades five to 12

• DIY to go: teen edition, Monday, July 31, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stop by to pick up your DIY to go kit. Grades five to 12.

Stop by or call 570)-587-3440 to register as necessary for classes and events.