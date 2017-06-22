Article Tools Font size – + Share This



At the Abington Community Library, 1200 W Grove St, Clarks Summit:

ADULTS

ALL CRAFTING DAY, Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. All levels of experience welcome.

DIY TO GO FOR ADULTS, Tuesday, June 27, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., while supplies last, Stop by the library to pick up your DIY To Go kit. Project: Summer Cork Coaster.

STRESS REDUCTION WORKSHOP WITH CAROL BROZZETTI, Thursday, June 29, 6-7:30 p.m. Join Carol as she helps you to reduce your stress levels through the practice of reiki. Reiki is a technique for relaxation, stress reduction, and pain relief that promotes healing on all levels; physical, spiritual, mental and emotional.

TRIVIA NIGHT FOR MILLENNIALS, Wednesday, June 28, 7-8:30 p.m. Battle against other trivia-buffs and see who knows the most! Prizes and bragging rights will be awarded.

CHILDREN

STORYTIMES FOR CHILDREN. Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays June 23, 30 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesday, June 28, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesday, June 27, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

LEGO CLUB, Sunday, June 25, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Come and build; LEGOs are provided. Kindergarten through grade six.

JUNIOR ACHIEVEMENT: MORE THAN MONEY, Monday through Friday, June 26-30, 3-4 p.m. Teaches about earning, spending, sharing and saving money. Grades three to five.

CRAFTERS’ CLUB, Monday, June 26, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet other crafters and share tips. All materials will be provided; bring your ideas and creativity. Grades three to six.

JR. BATTLE OF THE BOOKS REVIEW SESSION, Wednesday, June 28, 4-5 p.m. Review of “Tales of a Fourth-Grade Nothing” by Judy Blume. Snacks provided. Grades four to six.