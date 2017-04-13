Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Coming in April at the Abington Community Library Central Library, 1200 W. Grove St, in Clarks Summit:ALL AGES Homer’s Illiad: A Visual Display, Fridays through April 21 . The library will host a variety of projects about Homer’s Iliad from the 10th grade students at Abington Heights High School.

Kaffeeklatsch, Thursday, April 13, 7 to 8:30 p.m. German language conversation group.

ADULTS Caring hands, Mondays, 1-3 p.m. Creates things for the Library. Yarn provided.

Always in stitches, Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon. Quilters and sewers.

Mah jongg, Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. No experience necessary.

Families helping families, Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Educational series and support group for teens and families affected by substance abuse.

Scrabble, Thursdays, 1-3 p.m. No registration necessary.

Latin language club, Fridays, 1-3 p.m. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin.

Knitting group, Mondays, April 3, 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m Bring your current project.

Technology scheduling session, Wednesday, April 19, 6-7 p.m. Do you need help in computer basics, email,

iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, Basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session.

Creative writing with Carol King, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon. This course is designed to guide students in creative writing through experience in three genres.

Memoir and genealogy with Carol King, Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m. This class is designed to enable students to transition from the research they have done or will do into their family’s history.

Quilting, Thursday, April 13 and 27, 6-8 p.m. Bring your project or work on one of theirs.

Afternoon book club, Wednesday, April 19, 2-3 p.m. “Where’d You Go Bernadette” by Maria Semple.

Papercrafting with Maria Pappa, Thursday, April 20, 6-8 p.m. Theme: caring thoughts. Materials Cost: $10, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

UFO Day at the library Saturday, April 22, 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Patrons are invited to come to bring an “UnFinished Object” they are currently working on. A $50 donation gets you space, lunch, snacks and dinner. If you get totally engrossed and wish to stay and work through the next morning, staff are willing to stay with an additional $50 (breakfast included).

‘The Alchemist’ book discussion, Sunday, April 23, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Come for an afternoon book discussion.

Intro to essential oils with Gloria, Sunday, April 23, 2:30-4:30 p.m. Start with introducing you to the top 10 oils, how to use them, benefits, contraindications and the difference between a 100 percent pure, therapeutic-grade oil and a synthetic.

Painting class with Sharon McArdle, Monday, Apr. 24, 6-8 p.m. This is a perfect opportunity for adults who always wanted to take painting classes but were afraid to try. Project: Dogwood on canvas. Acrylic.

Adult poetry slam, Saturday, April 29, 7-9 p.m. In honor of National Poetry Month, a night of original spoken word poetry.

CHILDREN Storytimes for children, baby (age 0-2): Fridays April 21 and 28 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; toddler (age 2-3): Wednesdays April 19 and 26 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; preschool (age 3-5): Tuesdays April 18 and 25 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Sanskrit class, Fridays, 4-5 p.m. Would you like to learn more about the classical Indian language. Kindergarten through grade six.

Violin class, Fridays, 5-5:30 p.m.Learn the basics of violin through short weekly lessons. Bring your own violins. Ages 4-12.

Cursive club session 2, Wednesday, April 19, 4:15-5 p.m. A six-week course on cursive writing as a continuation of the introductory session. Attendance of the first session is not a prerequisite, but be advised we will only be covering letters M-Z. Kindergarten through grade two.

Recorder class, Fridays, 9:15-10 a.m. Homeschooled children are invited to take recorder lessons, including learning how to read music in the treble clef and appropriate music theory. Ages 8 and older.

Escape the library, Friday, April 7, 7:30-8:30 p.m. Following the popular trend of escape rooms, a special evening for children to participate in “escaping the library.” Solve puzzles in this scavenger hunt to challenge your mind. Grades two to six.

Play K: play and learn, Thursday, April 13, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interacting with playscapes with themes like color/light, community, pets and transportation. Ages 3-5.

Peeps diorama, Saturday, April 15, 2:30-3:30 p.m.Create a diorama using peeps and other craft supplies. Grades four to six.

Crafters’ club, Monday, April 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet other crafters and share tips. All materials will be provided. Grades three to six.

Make-it, take-it craft time, Friday, April 21, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Drop in anytime during this hour to create two crafts. All materials will be provided. Ages 2-12.

Math & science club, Monday, April 24, 4:15-5 p.m.Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after school club is all about the fun in STEM. Kindergarten through grade three.

Homeschoolers at the library, Thursday, April 27, 10:30-11:30 a.m.Homeschool kids will enjoy hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. Kindergarten through grade six.

Minecraft meet-up, Friday, April 28, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Love to play Minecraft? Interested in meeting with other kids who do too? Bring your devices, books, and creativity and play/discuss Minecraft with friends. Sorry, no instruction provided. Kindergarten through grade six.

Lego club, Sunday, April 30, 2:30-3:30 p.m. LEGOs are provided. Kindergarten through grade six.

Kids create, Sunday, April 30, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Each week during a four-week session, children will participate in an inspiring warm-up activity, freewriting, sharing and editing. Runs weekly, April 30 to May 21. Grades three to four.

TEENS ACL-TLC meetings, Tuesday, April 25, 4-5 p.m. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections, etc. Grades five to 12.

DIY TO GO: TEEN EDITION, Monday, April 24, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Pick up your DIY to go kit. Grades five to 12.

Stop by or call 570-587-3440 to register as necessary for classes and events. Visit lclshome.org/abington. Follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.