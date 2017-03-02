Article Tools Font size – + Share This



At the Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St., Clarks Summit. Phone: 570-587-3440.

ALL AGES

• Kaffeeklatsch, Thursday, March 9, 7-8:30 p.m. All are invited to join this German language conversation group. Practice speaking and listening; all levels wilkommen.

ADULTS

• 2017 Reading Challenge, if you read five library books before March 31, you’ll receive a Book Nook coupon for one FREE book at Friends of the Abington Community Library Book Nook.

• Caring Hands, Mondays, 1-3 p.m. This group creates things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

• Always In Stitches, Tuesdays 10 a.m. to noon. Quilters and sewers: get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

• Mah Jongg, Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. Group of National Mah Jongg League players. No experience necessary.

• Families Helping Families, Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse.

• Scrabble, Thursdays, 1-3 p.m. Group of Scrabble players for a fun game. No registration necessary.

• Latin Language Club, Fridays, 1-3 p.m. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin language. Beginners are welcome.

• Creative Writing with Carol King, Wednesdays, 10 a.m. to noon. This course is designed to guide students in creative writing through experience in three genres: short story, poetry and creative non-fiction. There will also be some discussion about what is involved in publication.

• Memoir & Genealogy with Carol King, Wednesdays, 1-3 p.m. This class is designed to enable students to transition from the research they have done or will do into their family’s history to creating works of fiction or nonfiction based on that research.

• Papercrafting: Tips, Tools & Techniques with Maria Pappa, Thursday, March 2, 6-8 p.m. Theme: “Flower Power.” Learn ways to step up your paper crafting. Cost for the session is $10.

• Papercrafting with Maria Pappa, Thursday, March 16, 6-8 p.m. Theme: spring wishes. Materials cost: $10, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

• Smocking Group, Thursday, March 2, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your current smocking project and mingle with other smockers. Smocking experience is necessary.

• At Home Party Marketplace, Saturday, March 4, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A day of shopping with representatives from Mary Kay Cosmetics, Silpada, Stampin’ Up, Tupperware, Younique. Free admission. Girl Scout Troop 50801 will be selling cookies, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

• Knitting Group, Monday, March 6 and 20, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your current project and knit with others.

• Technology Scheduling Session, Wednesday, March 7 and 21, 11 a.m. to noon. Do you need help in computer basics, Email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, Basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007) or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session.

• Quilting, Thursday, March 9 and 23, 6-8 p.m. Bring your project or work on one of the group’s.

• Spring Fling Stampin’ Retreat, Saturday, March 11, 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. with Maria Pappa. This is your day to relax and share time with others who love stamping and crafting. There will be make & takes, goody bag, samples and door prizes. Lunch and snacks are included. Although many will be stamping, you may bring whatever craft you enjoy to work on that day. Fee for the day-long event is $30. Registration closes Monday, March 6.

• Medicare and Social Security 101 with Stephanie Of DGK Insurance, Monday, March 13, 11 a.m. to noon. Have questions about Medicare and/or Social Security? Informal question and answer session with National Social Security advisor and independent medicare insurance advisor.

• Lackawanna County Backyard Beekeepers, Tuesday, March 14, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers are a beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County. Whether you are already a beekeeper, are interested in becoming a beekeeper, are interested in honeybees, or have land that you would like to use to help sponsor a beehive, this is the place for you.

• Mystery/Detective Book Club, Tuesday, March 14, 7-8:30 p.m. Selection from Murphy’s Law by Rhys Bowen.

• Dementia and Financial Planning, Tuesday, March 21, 6-7:30 p.m. The basics: memory loss, dementia and Alzheimer’s disease is presented. Essential estate and long-term care planning.

• All Crafting Day, Saturday, March 25, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. All levels of experience welcome.

• Painting Class with Sharon Mcardle, Monday, March 27, 6-8 p.m. This is an opportunity for adults who always wanted to take painting classes but were afraid to try. The class will be easy. A materials fee of $8 per person is due to instructor at time of class. Project: Tree with colorful background, mixed medium.

CHILDREN

• Storytimes:. toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays, 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays, 10:30, 11:30 and 1:30 p.m. Ages 0-5.

• Sanskrit class, Fridays, 4-5 p.m. Would you like to learn more about the classical Indian language of Sanskrit through reading, writing, and stories? No registration is required for this weekly class. Kindergarten through grade six.

• Violin class, Fridays, 5-5:30 p.m. Learn the basics of violin through short weekly lessons. Attendees are required to bring their own violins. Ages 4-12.

• JA Biztown, Thursdays, 9-10 a.m. The Junior Achievement BizTown experience gives homeschooled students the opportunity to run banks, manage restaurants, read utility meters, write checks and even vote as they experience JA BizTown, Junior Achievement’s Elementary School Capstone Program. Combines in-class learning with a concluding day-long visit to the JA World facility near Wilkes-Barre. This class runs weekly until April 6. Grades four to six.

• Recorder class, Fridays, 9:15-10 a.m. Homeschooled children are invited to take recorder lessons, including learning how to read music in the treble clef and appropriate music theory. All music will be provided with the option of purchasing a book. Students must bring their own recorders in the key of C (also called a soprano recorder). Students will be required to practice at least 10 minutes per day during the week before class. ages 6 and older.

• Winter Reading Club Party, Friday, March 3, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Celebrate all the reading you did this winter. Come ready to play, eat, and win. Enjoy activities based upon the characters of acclaimed author Mo Willems like Elephant and Piggie and the Pigeon. Ages 0-12.

• Kids Create Writing Funshop, Sundays, March 5 and 12, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Children will discover their unique voices and write with the help of books, games, and hands-on activities taught by two experienced facilitators. Each week during a four-week session, children will participate in an inspiring warm-up activity, freewriting, sharing, and editing. Grades three and four.

• Read To Dogs, Wednesday, March 8, 6-7 p.m. Drop by during this hour to get some reading practice in with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. Kindergarten to grade three.

• Block party, Thursday, March 9, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free play with blocks, vehicles, animal and people. Come ready to play. No registration required. Ages 2-7.

• Cursive Club Session 2, Wednesdays, March 15 and 22, 4:15-5 p.m. Last two classes of a six-week course on cursive writing as a continuation of the introductory session. All materials will be provided. Kindergarten to grade two.

• Play K: Play And Learn, Thursday, March 16, 10:30-11:30 a.m. “Play is a child’s work.” Interacting with playscapes with themes like color/light, community, pets and transportation will help prepare your preschooler for kindergarten. Ages 3-5.

• Family Storytime, Friday, March 17, 6:30-7 p.m. Are you unable to come to storytime during the day? Try this special, after-work edition of storytime. Join us for the book “Penguin Problems,” along with an activity and craft. Ages 0-7.

• St. Patrick’s Day Party, Friday, March 17, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Make a St. Patrick’s Day T-shirt plus games, snacks and lots of fun. Grades four to six.

• Crafters’ Club, Monday, March 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet other crafters and share tips. All materials will be provided; bring your ideas and creativity. Grades three to six.

• Make-It, Take-It Craft Time, Thursday, March 23, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Drop in anytime during this hour to create two crafts. All materials will be provided. Ages 2-12.

• Lego Club, Sunday, March 26, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Come and build with us. LEGOs are provided. Kindergarten to grade six.

• Math & Science Club, Monday, March 27, 4:15-5 p.m. Do you love experiments? Games? Puzzles? Check out the library’s new Math & Science Club. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after-school club is all about the fun in STEM. Kindergarten through grade three.

• Homeschoolers @ The Library, Thursday, March 30, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Attention homeschooling parents. Bring your children to an educational program to enrich their home learning experience. They will enjoy hands-on projects, stories, short videos, and more. Kindergarten through grade six

• Minecraft Meet-Up, Friday, March 31, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Love to play Minecraft? Interested in meeting with other kids who do too? Bring your devices, books and creativity and play/discuss Minecraft with friends. No instruction provided. Kindergarten through grade six.

• DIY To Go: Teen Edition, Monday, March 27, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stop by the library to pick up your DIY to go kit. Grades five to 12.