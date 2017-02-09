Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Events at Abington Community Library, 1200 W. Grove St. in Clarks Summit.

ALL AGES

Kaffeeklatsch. Thursday, Feb. 9, 7-8:30 p.m. All are invited to join this German language conversation group. Practice speaking and listening; all levels wilkommen.

ADULTS

• Caring Hands, Mondays 1-3 p.m. Do you knit or crochet? Join this group that creates delightful things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

• Always In Stitches, Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon. Quilters and sewers and their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

• Mah Jongg, Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. No experience necessary.

• Families Helping Families, Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse.

• Scrabble, Thursdays 1-3 p.m. No registration necessary.

• Latin Language Club, Fridays 1-3 p.m. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

• Technology Scheduling Session, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 6-7 p.m. and Tuesday, Feb. 21, 11 a.m. to noon. Do you need help in computer basics, email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, Basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007) or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session

• Quilting, Thursday, Feb. 9 and 23, 6-8 p.m. Bring your project or work on one of theirs.

• Mystery/Detective Book Club, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 7-8:30 p.m. Selection from Sara Paretsky’s “Indemnity Only.”

• Afternoon Book Club, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2-3 p.m. “Caleb’s Crossing” by Geraldine Brooks.

• Papercrafting With Maria Pappa, Thursday, Feb. 16, 6-8 p.m. Theme: lots of luck. Materials cost: $10, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

• All Crafting Day, Saturday, Feb. 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

• “Barrymore’s Ghost” dramatic reading by Robert Hughes, Sunday, Feb. 19, 2:30-3 p.m. Experience excerpts from the play “Barrymore’s Ghost,” performed by actor Robert Hughes.

• Creative Writing with Carol King, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to noon. This course is designed to guide students in creative writing through experience in three genres: short story, poetry and creative non-fiction.

• Memoir and Genealogy with Carol King, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 1-3 p.m. This class is designed to enable students to transition from the research they have done or will do into their family’s history to creating works of fiction or nonfiction based on that research.

• DIY To Go For Adults, Thursday, Feb. 23, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., while supplies last. Stop by the library to pick up your DIY To Go kit.

CHILDREN

• Storytimes For Children: Baby (ages birth-2): Friday, Feb. 10 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesday, Feb. 28, at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

• Sanskrit Class, Fridays 4-5 p.m. Would you like to learn more about the classical Indian language of Sanskrit through reading, writing, and stories? No registration is required. Children in kindergarten throug grade six.

• Violin Class, Fridays, 5-5:30 p.m. Learn the basics of violin through short weekly lessons. Attendees are required to bring their own violins. Children ages 4-12.

• Recorder class, Fridays, Feb. 10, 17, and 24, 9:15-10 a.m. Homeschooled children are invited to take recorder lessons, including learning how to read music in the treble clef and appropriate music theory. Children ages six and older

• Make-It, Take-It Craft Time, Monday, Feb. 13, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Drop in anytime during this hour to create two crafts. All materials will be provided. Children ages 2-12.

Call 570-587.3440 to register as necessary for classes and events. Visit lclshome.org/abington,