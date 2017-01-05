Article Tools Font size – + Share This



ALL AGES Book Signing: ‘Clarks Summit, A Narrative,’ Saturday, Jan. 14 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Representatives involved in the update of the book, Clarks Summit: A Narrative, written originally by John and Helen Villaume in 1986, will be available to talk about, and sign copies. The book is currently available for sale for $15, tax-included. Refreshments served.

Kaffeeklatsch, Thursday, Jan. 12 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. All are invited to join this German language conversation group. Practice speaking and listening; all levels wilkommen.

WEEKLY ADULT EVENTS Caring hands, Mondays 1-3 p.m. This group creates things for the library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

Always in stitches, Tuesdays 10 a.m. to noon. Stop and see what this bunch of quilters and sewers is up to. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

Mah jongg, Tuesdays 1-3 p.m. A group of National Mah Jongg League Inc. players. No experience necessary.

Families Helping Families, Wednesdays 7-8:30 p.m. Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse. Co-sponsored by the Clear Brook Foundation.

Scrabble, Thursdays 1-3 p.m. No registration necessary.

Latin language club, Fridays, 1-3 p.m. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

ADULT EVENTS Technology scheduling session, Tuesdays, Jan. 3 and 10, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, Jan. 18, 6-7 p.m. Do you need help in computer basics, email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, Basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007) or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session today.

Papercrafting: tips, tools & techniques with Maria Pappa, Thursdays, Jan. 5 and 19, 6-8 p.m. Learn some new techniques and special effects. Jan 5: Theme: elegant images. Fee: $20. Jan. 19: Theme: fond greetings. Materials cost $10.

Smocking group, Thursday, Jan. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your current smocking project and mingle with other smockers. Smocking experience is necessary.

Knitting group, Mondays, Jan. 9 and 23, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your current project and knit with others.

Mystery and detective book club, Tuesday, Jan. 10, 7-8:30 p.m.Reader’s Cchoice selection of any Robert Barnard mystery.

Quilting, Thursdays, Jan. 12 and 26, 6-8 p.m. Bring your project or work on one of ours.

Lackawanna County backyard beekeepers meeting, Friday, Jan. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m. If you are already a beekeeper, are interested in becoming a beekeeper, are interested in honeybees or have land that you would like to use to help sponsor a beehive, then this is the place for you.

NOTE: A donation will be taken tonight to thank the library for hosting our group.

All crafting day, Saturday, Jan. 21, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.Bring your current craft project and mingle with other crafters.

DIY to go for adults, Wednesday, Jan. 25, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. while supplies last. Stop by the library to pick up your DIY To Go kit.

CHILDREN’S WEEKLY Storytimes for children

Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays, Jan. 13, 20 and 27 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays, Jan. 11, 18 and 25 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays Jan. 10, 17, 24 and 31 at 10:30 and 11:30 am and 1:30 p.m.

Sanskrit class, Fridays 4-5 p.m. Would you like to learn more about the classical Indian language of Sanskrit through reading, writing and stories? No registration is required for this weekly class. Kindergarten through grade six.

Violin class, Fridays, 5-5:30 p.m. Learn the basics of violin through short weekly lessons. Bring your own violin. Ages 4-12.

CHILREN’S EVENTS Make-it, take-it craft time, Wednesdays, Jan. 11, 3:30-4:30 p.m.; drop in anytime during this hour to create two crafts. All materials will be provided. Ages 2-12.

Read to dogs, Wednesday, Jan. 11, 6-7 p.m. Drop by during this hour to get some reading practice in with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. Kindergarten through grade three.

JA Biztown, Thursdays, Jan. 12, 19 and 26, 9-10 a.m. The Junior Achievement BizTown experience gives homeschooled students the opportunity to run banks, manage restaurants, read utility meters, write checks and even vote. Combines in-class learning with a concluding day-long visit to JA World facility near Wilkes-Barre, a simulation where students learn the fundamental relationship between academics and life beyond school. Grades four to six.

Block party, Thursday, Jan. 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Free play with blocks, vehicles, animals and people. No throwing blocks and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. Ages 2-7.

Cursive writing, Wednesday, Jan. 18 and 25, 4:15-5 p.m. An introductory six-week course on cursive writing. All materials will be provided. Learn the first half of the alphabet and practice your handwriting. Already participated in cursive club at the library? Come and practice. Through Feb. 22. Kindergarten through grades two.

Play K: Play and Learn, Thursday, Jan. 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Interacting with playscapes with themes — like color/light, community, pets and transportation — will help prepare your preschooler for kindergarten. Ages 3-5.

Popcorn Day, Friday, Jan. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m.Games, experiments and lots of popcorn. Grades four to six.

Crafters’ Club, Monday, Jan. 23, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet other crafters and share tips. All materials will be provided; bring your ideas and creativity. Grades three to six.

Homeschoolers @ The Library, Thursday, Jan. 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Attention homeschooling parents. Bring your children to a program to enrich their home learning experience. Hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. Kindergarten through grade six.

LEGO club, Sunday, Jan. 29, 2:30-3:30 p.m LEGOs are provided. Sponsored by the Teen Leadership Committee. Kindergarten through grade six.

Minecraft meet-up, Friday, Jan. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Love to play Minecraft? Interested in meeting with other kids who do too? Bring your devices, books and creativity and play/discuss Minecraft with friends. No instruction provided. Kindergarten through grade six.

Math and Science Club, Monday, Jan. 30, 4:15 to 5 p.m. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after-school club is all about the fun in STEM. Kindergarten through grade three.

TEENS

Beat the Blues, Saturday, Jan. 21, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Games, crafts and more and “beat the winter blues.” Grades five to 12.

DIY to go: teen edition Monday, Jan. 30, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stop by the library to pick up your DIY to go kit. Grades five to 12.

ACL-TLC Meeting, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 4-5 p.m. A group of tweens/teens focused on giving a voice to all young adults for programming, book selections, etc. Share your thoughts and ideas. Grades five through 12.