The Abington Community Library (ACL) will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9, in observance of Columbus Day.

ALL AGES

• Friends of the Library Fall Book Sale, Saturday, Oct. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clarks Summit United Methodist Church. Shop thousands of books, audiobooks, CDs and DVDs for all ages. The Friends of the ACL preview sale is Friday, Oct. 6, 5-8 p.m. Preview sale is for paid members. Members may join/rejoin on Friday night prior to shopping.

• Kaffeeklatsch, Thursday, Oct. 12, 7-8:30 p.m. All are invited to join this German language conversation group. Practice speaking and listening; all levels wilkommen.

• ABPA Trick-Or-Treating, Saturday, Oct. 28, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stop by the Library and other local businesses in the Abington Business and Professional Association for a special treat if you’re wearing a Halloween costume.

• Halloween Bash, Sunday, Oct. 29, 6-7:30 p.m. The whole family is invited to a big Halloween bash. Wear a costume for a special prize. Enjoy pumpkin painting, spooky treats, Minute to Win it games, and other activities. Drop-in.

ADULTS

• Caring hands, Mondays, 1-3 p.m. This group creates things for the Library and for the less fortunate. Yarn provided.

• Always in stitches, Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to noon. A bunch of quilters and sewers. Get involved in one of their many charitable endeavors or learn something new.

• Mah jongg, Tuesdays, 1-3 p.m. National Mah Jongg League players. No experience necessary.

• Families helping families, Wednesdays, 7-8:30 p.m. Facilitators provide an educational series and support group for teens and their families affected by substance abuse.

• Scrabble, Thursdays, 1-3 p.m. Group of Scrabble players. No registration necessary.

• Latin language club, Fridays, 1-3 p.m. Discuss and study uses of classical Latin language using grammar, historical and everyday phrases of Latin. Beginners are welcome to the club.

• Knitting group, Mondays, Oct. 16 and 30, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your current project and knit with others.

• Creative Writing with Carol King, Wednesdays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 10 a.m. to noon. This course is designed to guide students in creative writing through experience in three genres: short story, poetry and creative nonfiction.

• Memoir and Genealogy with Carol King, Wednesdays, Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25, 1-3 p.m. This class is designed to enable students to transition from the research they have done or will do into their family’s history to creating works of fiction or nonfiction based on that research.

• Diabetes prevention program: the Wright steps for healthy living, Thursdays, Oct. 5 and 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and Oct. 26, 9:30-11:30 a.m. This program supplements the care you receive from your primary care providers. During educational sessions, lifestyle coaches will help you create realistic plans to reduce your risks and improve your health.

• Smocking group, Thursday, Oct. 5, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Bring your current smocking project and mingle with other smockers. Smocking experience is necessary.

• Jim Remsen’s “Embattled Freedom” author talk, Thursday, Oct. 5, 7-8:30 p.m. Waverly native and Abington Heights graduate and author Jim Remsen will speak about this latest book, “Embattled Freedom.” Jim’s book chronicles a group of runaway slaves who made it up to the Abingtons area and remained. Jim goes beyond this story to cover the Civil War years and looks at the attitudes during and after the war.

• All crafting day, Saturday, Oct. 7, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Do you knit, bead, make rugs, hand stitch or do any kind of handcraft? Come to share ideas, show off your work and get another crafter’s eye and perception. Chat and meet your neighbors while you work on your craft. Bring any project you’re working on, or come just to be inspired. All levels of experience welcome.

• Technology scheduling session, Tuesdays, Oct. 10 and 24, 11 a.m. to noon; Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6-7 p.m. Do you need help in computer basics, email, iPad/iPhone, Kindle/Nook, Facebook, Skype, Facetime, Basics of the Microsoft Suites (2007), or something else? Stop by and schedule a one-on-one meeting session.

• Mystery/Detective Book Club, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 7-8:30 p.m. Selection: Jacqueline Winspear’s Maisie Dobbs.

• Quilting, Thursdays, Oct. 12 and 26, 6-8 p.m. Bring your project or work on one of theirs.

• Senior alert: proper medication disposal, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 1-2:30 p.m. Learn about the importance of proper storage and disposal of medications. Food and refreshments will be provided. There will also be door prizes and giveaways.

• Lackawanna County Backyard Beekeepers, Tuesday, Oct. 17, 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Lackawanna Backyard Beekeepers are a beekeeping group in (but not limited to) Lackawanna County.

• Afternoon book club, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2-3 p.m. “Flight Behavior” by Barbara Kingsolver.

• Relax and unwind, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 6-7 p.m. Drop in and color yourself calm or complete a crossword puzzle or other activity sheets.

• Papercrafting with Maria Pappa. Thursday, Oct. 19, 6-8 p.m. Theme: grateful harvest. Materials cost: $10, paid to the instructor the day of the class.

• Tasting by the Book III: All Around the Table, Saturday, Oct. 21, 7-9 p.m. Taste food prepared by local community cooks. Tickets (advance sales only) are $25 per person. You must be 21 or older. Proceeds will benefit intergenerational programming at the library.

• Scranton Reads book discussion, Monday, Oct. 23, 6-7 p.m. A facilitated discussion of Gilead by Marilynne Robinson. Free copies of the book are now available when you sign up for the discussion. Facilitated by Renee Roberts.

• Painting class with Sharon Mcardle, Monday, Oct. 23, 6-8 p.m. For adults who always wanted to take painting classes but were afraid to try. A materials fee of $8 per person is due to instructor at time of class. Project: Starry, Starry, Night.

• DIY to go for adults, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stop by the library to pick up your DIY to go kit. Project: Paper pumpkins.

• Creative Escape: Stampin’ Retreat with Maria Pappa, Saturday, Oct. 28, 9:30 to 4:30 p.m. This is your autumn break and time to relax and share the day with others who love stamping and crafting. Fee for the day-long event is $30. Registration closes Oct. 23.

• National Presciption Drug Take Back Day, Saturday, Oct. 28, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day aims to provide a safe, convenient and responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse and medications.

ALL MONTH

Storytimes for children: Baby (ages 0-2): Fridays Oct. 6 and 27 at 10:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.; toddler (ages 2-3): Wednesdays Oct. 4 and 25 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.; Preschool (ages 3-5): Tuesdays Oct. 3, 24, 31 at 10:30 and 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

• Making books come to life: Ladybug Girl. Thursday, Oct. 5, 6-7 p.m. Ladybug Girl will come for stories, crafts and snacks during this special storytime. Ages 2-7.

• Block Party, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Attend a block party and join in the free play with blocks, vehicles, animals and people. There are only two ground rules: No throwing blocks and no knocking someone else’s building down. Come ready to play. No registration required. Ages 2-7

• Read to Dogs, Wednesday, Oct. 11, 6-7 p.m. Drop by during this hour to get some reading practice in with certified therapy dogs. Make a new friend and discover a new book. Kindergarten through grade four.

• Crafters’ club, Monday, Oct. 16, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Meet other crafters and share tips. All materials will be provided; bring your ideas and creativity. Grades three to five.

• Play-K: play & learn, Thursday, Oct. 19, 10:30-11:30 a.m. “Play is a child’s work.” Interacting with playscapes with themes like color/light, community, pets, and transportation will help prepare your preschooler for kindergarten. Ages 3 to 5.

• After-school Legos, Thursday, Oct. 19, 4:15-5 p.m. Build with us. We’ll provide the LEGOs; you provide the creativity. This is different than the LEGO Club that meets on Sundays; what you build will only last through the session, and will not be on display. Enjoy free play with friends who love LEGOs, too. Kindergarten through grade five.

• Make-it, take-it craft time, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Drop in anytime during this hour to create a craft. All materials will be provided. Siblings welcome. Kindergarten through grade four.

• Teddy bear clinic, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Bring your teddy bear for a wellness check-up. The Pediatric Outreach Group for Students of the Commonwealth Medical College will be here to help kids learn about being healthy. During this hour, they will read a short story about the importance of healthy practices. Next, they will show all of the children how to perform a physical exam on their bear. Then, the rest of the time will be spent splitting off with the children individually, and allowing them to use their medical equipment on their own bears, so please bring a bear if you have one. If not, there will be extras. Siblings welcome. Ages 2-7.

• Homeschoolers @ The Library, Thursday, Oct. 26, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Homeschooling parents can bring their children to an educational program that aims to enrich their home-learning experience. They will enjoy hands-on projects, stories, short videos and more. Kindergarten through grade six.

• Minecraft meet-up, Friday, Oct. 27, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Love to play Minecraft? Interested in meeting with other kids who do too? Bring your devices, books, and creativity and play/discuss Minecraft with friends. No instruction provided. Kindergarten through grade five.

• Lego club, Sunday, Oct. 29, 2:30-3:30 p.m. Legos are provided. Kindergarten through grade five.

• Math & Science Club, Monday, Oct. 30, 4:15-5 p.m. Each month, there will be different activities and challenges to complete. This after-school club is all about the fun in STEM. Kindergarten through grade four.

TEENS

• String art, Thursday, Oct. 12, 4-5 p.m. Choose from three string art designs (your initial, a heart, a feather) and get ready for lots of noisy activity. Please be aware: nails and hammers will be used for this program. Grades nine thorugh 12.

• Touch of slime, Friday, Oct. 20, 6:30-7:30 p.m. Games and activities involving all things slimy and gooey. Grades five

to eight.

• Teen reading lounge, A book discussion, snacks and a craft.

Friday, Oct. 27, 4:15-5:15 p.m. “Dear Reader” by Mary O’Connell. Grades nine through 12.

Friday, Oct. 27, 5:15-6:15 p.m. “The Mysterious Benedict Society” by Trenton Lee Stewart. Grades five to eight.

• DIY to Go: Teen edition, Monday, Oct. 30, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Stop by to pick up your DIY to Go kit. Grades five through 12.