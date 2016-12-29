Article Tools Font size – + Share This

SUNDAY TIMES FILE Scranton police conduct a sobriety checkpoint in 2007. Drunken driving arrests across seven counties in Northeast Pennsylvania fell over the past five years. SUNDAY TIMES FILE Scranton police conduct a sobriety checkpoint in 2007. Drunken driving arrests across seven counties in Northeast Pennsylvania fell over the past five years.

People celebrate New Year’s with family and friends, at homes, restaurants or other places, and partaking in food and drink. Sometimes they have a bit too much to drink.

Authorities say those who plan to go out on New Year’s Eve should start thinking now about how they’re going to get home if they have one too many.

Uber Pennsylvania, Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) and PennDOT have teamed up to encourage residents to take cabs to and from their holiday merry-making, inaugurating a #LeaveTheKeys hashtag on social media.

“This holiday season, Uber is proud to team up with MADD to raise awareness about the dangers associated with alcohol-impaired driving,” said Jennifer Krusius, general manager of Uber Pennsylvania. “There is never an excuse to get behind the wheel after drinking. Pledge to keep the roads safe and ensure you have a designated driver.”

McCarthy Flowered Cabs of Scranton will have extra cabs and drivers available for those who need a safe ride home.

The Pennsylvania State Police will join with more than 10,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide to participate in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign that ends on Jan. 1.

Troopers will be on the lookout for impaired drivers with high-visibility patrols and at DUI checkpoints. The agency’s drug recognition experts will also be available to identify drivers who are impaired by drugs in addition to alcohol.

“Driving while impaired is a serious crime that puts people at risk every day,” said Major Edward Hoke, director of PSP’S Bureau of Patrol. “It is also completely preventable if people plan ahead and make arrangements to get home safely.”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Admiration developed the SaferRide smartphone app in 2014 to make it easier for users to get a ride home if they have been drinking in an effort to curb drunk driving.

“The Scranton Police Department had five driving under the influence (DUI) arrests during the holiday week in 2014 and four arrests during the same period last year,” said Lt. Leonard Namiotka of the Crime Prevention division of the Scranton Police Department. “Officers will be looking for vehicle code violations such as equipment violations (headlight, tail lights out, etc.). We will also be looking for speeding, swerving, red light violations and other rules of the road.

“When someone is pulled over, if the officer suspects alcohol or drugs are involved, the officer will perform a standard field sobriety test. The officer will then determine to arrest at this time based on all actions observed. The driver will then be taken to the DUI center to perform the same tests again and have blood drawn. If the driver refuses the blood test, they will be charged for the highest DUI level and have their license suspended for one year.”

The penalties for DUI in Pennsylvania:

• First offense: no minimum jail time, $300 fine or penalties, no license suspension;

• Second offense: jail time from five days to six months, $300 to $2,500 fines or penalties, 12-month license suspension; and

• Third offense: 10 days to two years in jail, $500 to $5,000 fines or penalties, 12-month license suspension.

“The police will be vigilant in keeping+ the roads and community safe from intoxicated drivers,” said Lackawanna District Attorney Shane Scanlon.

According to data from the National Transportation Safety Admisntration, there were 973 drunk driving deaths nationwide between Thanksgiving and New Year’s last year. All told, 10,265 people died in alcohol-related crashes in the United States in 2015, including 364 in Pennsylvana.

“The advice I can give anyone going out on New Year’s who is going to drink, would be to have a designated driver set up. It is very easy to make a mistake that can cost you or someone their life even if you are not drinking,” Namiotka said.