Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Third-grader Phillip Mathews enjoys the show, in celebration of Dr. Seuss. PHOTO BY EMMA BLACK

Theodor Seuss Geisel, better known as Doctor Seuss, was born on March 2, 1904. Activities are planned around his birthday every year, thanks to a program called Reading Across America. Abington Heights’ Clarks Summit Elementary planned activities throughout the last week, based on the theme “Reading is Out of this World.”

“It is a lot of fun activities that focus on reading and that reading is fun,” said reading specialist Barbara Frutchey. “The PTA and I start to exchange ideas in November for this year’s theme and events. The students love to dress up and have fun.”

The students collected personal care items for the space capsule donation drive. The drive benefited the Women’s Resource Center. These items include toothbrushes, toothpaste, dental floss, shampoo, conditioner, bar soap, diapers and wipes.

The students were invited to dress up on special days during the week. On Monday, they dressed as their favorite fairy tale character; on Tuesday it was their favorite space movie character. It was Wacky Wednesday where the students wore their clothes inside out or backwards or dressed in crazy hats or socks. They dressed as superheroes on Thursday. Friday was Dr. Seuss’ birthday and the students dressed in a Dr. Seuss shirt or dressed like any Dr. Seuss character.

“I like dressing up and doing reading things,” said second-grader Logan Fedor, who was wearing a “Star Wars” stormtrooper shirt. “I also like the guest readers.”

“This shows that the school loves to read and how I love to read. It shows school spirit,” said third-grader Allie Rothenberger. “Dressing up is so much fun. On wacky Wednesday, I am going to wear my shirt inside out and backyards. I can’t wear my shoes on the wrong feet all day because that will hurt.”

“Every student in every grade got a blank rocket. They were asked to design a rocket and incorporate the theme of “Reading is Out of This World,” said Frutchey. “We will judge each class and select one winner from each. Those winners will receive a book fair gift certificate from the PTA.”

“I drew planets on my book mark,” said fourth grader Sadie O’Brien. “I liked reading to a different grade and reading to my friend. I read “The Cat in The Hat” and “Wockett in my Pocket.”

“I like to dress up as my favorite characters,” said first-grader Sabrina DeMeglio. “I printed out planets for my book mark and put books for stars on it.”

Other events included parent readers and special guest readers. A special menu associated with Dr. Seuss, including green eggs and ham, was served. Fourth-graders read to the younger classes.

The week concluded with a performance by Bruce Weaver and friends for students in kindergarten through fourth grade. Bruce “entertains with a purpose” through ventriloquism, magic and song. He retired after 35 years of teaching fifth and sixth grade at the Westfield Area Elementary School in Westfield. He started performing at the age of 10 and has performed at schools, county fairs, churches, libraries, camping resorts, scouting events, banquets and senior citizen groups.

The students squealed with laughter as they were introduced to Chester Howard who told dog jokes, Stewart the Dragon who made it snow, Patrick the singing duckbill platypus.

“I brought Edgar J. Woodley who is a rocket scientist,” said Weaver. “He wants to be the first man to land on the sun.”

“The show is funny and I like the platypus,” said fourth-grader Robert Bingham, who was wearing a “Thing 2” shirt. I’d like seeing all the people on Wacky Wednesday.”