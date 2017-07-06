Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Participating in the conference were, from left: Shannon Baransky of Clarks Summit, Ben Gibson of Clarks Summit and Sydney Rothka of Newton Township.

Keystone College in La Plume recently welcomed a group of students to campus who may still be in high school but experienced what college life is all about.

Rotary Youth Leadership Association (RYLA) District No. 7410 summer conference was held for 75 students who came from 10 counties. They had completed their sophomore year of high school and will be entering their junior year. They have shown leadership qualities in their home, school and community.

Students are exposed to college life living in the dorm and eating in the cafeteria. Students may have known each other from the same high school, but get to meet others and form new friendships. Students who have completed the conference come back as counselors.

“The event goers are chosen and sponsored by the Rotary,” said Karen DeMatteo, district rotary chair and a member of Rotary No. 7410 from Stroudsburg. “For, some, it is their first time away from home. They get to interact with each other and are breaking out of their shells. It is a life-changing experience for many of them.”

The participants take part in small- and large-group activities building on the concept of leadership. They learn how to brainstorm, public speaking, time management, communicating and listening, team building, personal goal-setting, leadership skills and problem solving/decision making and personal assessment.

They listened to guest speakers and did a service project. The campers were divided into eight groups: music and lyrics, art, engineering, graduation, drama, computer, media and athletics.

The music and lyrics group wrote an original song which they performed at the end of the conference. The media group wrote an eight-page newspaper including an article on each group and interviews with guest speakers. They also took pictures. The athletic group created a game that they taught to the other groups. The drama group created an eight- to 10-minute play, complete with costumes and props, and presented it to the groups.

The graduation group planned for the graduation ceremony at the end of the conference, which parents and family attended. This group worked on such things as the program to be passed out and decorations.

“My art group was working on a painting of a hand,” said Bryce Rivera of Jim Thorpe. “Each color in the hand represents a spark. It takes a spark and then it is spread to others.”

“This is a great program and it opens you up to new experiences,” said Ben Gibson an incoming 11th grader at Abington Heights. “The staff is well-prepared and make it so much fun. I will have a lot of great memories.”

“When they first come to the camp they are shy and keep to themselves,” said Devin Distilli, who attended the program when he was a student at Wallenpaupack Area High School and now attends Lebanon Valley College. He has been involved with the conference for five years and is the counselor director. “At the end of the camp they’re a different person. They get to be themselves and are so carefree. This program brought me out of my shell. The conference is the best week of my life.”

“I got to meet new people,” said Sydney Rothka an incoming 11th grader at Abington Heights. “I have never done some of these activities before and it is a cool experience.”

“The conference was a new experience,” said Shannon Baranski an incoming 11th grader at Abington Heights. “You meet a lot of people who may share a common interest. You grow together which can contribute to a bigger picture.”