Article Tools Font size – + Share This



“What’s the orange pill for, Grandpa?”

“That’s the pill I take because of what the green pill does.”

“What does the green pill do, Grandpa?”

“Oh, that pill! I have to take the green pill because of what the little red pill does.”

“And what does the little red pill do, Grandpa?”

“The little red pill? Hmmm. Well, I am not sure, but I take it to be healthy.”

Effects and side-effects. The American health system seems to require a balancing act, and it sometimes seems as if we cannot remember why we are up on the tightrope anyway.

Is it this way with your lawn? “Grandma, why is there a little sign on the yard that says, ‘Keep off till dry?’”

“That’s because Grandpa doesn’t want dandelions in his lawn.”

Why doesn’t Grandpa want dandelions in his lawn? Because it’s ugly for the lawn to look like a meadow three weeks, or because he thinks the neighbors will be angry?

Is it possible that we don’t realize that savvy marketing has put us up on a tightrope with our lawns? Something that used to be a staple in salads is now the scourge of a market that takes up the majority of a $9 billion dollar industry. Just like you can buy a pill for everything, including pills for what the other pills do to you, you can buy a lawn chemical for everything, and your lawn “health” professional can sell you a service to compensate for what the chemicals do to your lawn.

According to a list published by the Chicago Botanical Garden, weeds such as prostrate knotweed, spotted spurge or plantain might indicate that your soil is compacted, so that the roots of your grass cannot penetrate it. Yet, in our climate, compaction of healthy soil should be relieved by the freeze-thaw cycle.

Earthworms and a host of other subterranean creatures are constantly tilling the soil beneath your lawn. Tunnels made by these unseen farmers are called macro-pores. The macro-pores fill with water in the fall, and the expansion caused by freezing dynamites your soil over the next few months, filling your soil with even more space for water, air and roots the following spring.

Yet chemical treatment of your lawn can significantly reduce populations of these tunneling workers. So each fall, the chemical company can be hired to mechanically install macro-pores in your lawn. For ten years we mowed old paddocks that received no treatments, no aeration and no dethatching. I never saw a single plantain growing there. But I did see a meadow lawn that by most standards out-performed the chemical lawns in town.