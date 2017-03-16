Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Early season injuries to Nicole Getz and Cassie Ksiazek could have been a knockout blow to many area high school basketball teams.

But the Abington Heights program with a rich tradition would not allow that to happen. It took awhile before the Lady Comets captured a championship this season.

With a remarkable flourish the Lady Comets beat the third-seeded, second-seeded and top-seeded teams to win the District 2 Class 5A Championship, giving head coach Deanna Klingman her second district title.

It showed how far the program came after learning of the two ACL knee injuries.

“With limited minutes from Nicole in exhibition and Cassie on the sideline, it took some time to develop team chemistry,” Klingman said in an email. “If you looked at our exhibition season and who we played, it was probably the most competitive schedule of any other team in our league. All except two exhibitions games, came down to the last minute/seconds of play, so I felt we could compete with anyone in league play.”

A 2-7 record during their exhibition games could have haunted lesser programs but it did not hinder the Lady Comets.

“We never lost faith in each other, everyone in the gym stayed positive. After the exhibition season was over we regrouped and set new goals for the league. Once the regular season started, players had more defined roles and our chemistry improved. This team truly liked being in the gym together and working hard in pursuit of our goals.”

Abington Heights forged a 9-4 mark in Lackawanna Division 1 play. The Lady Comets were making progress toward winning a district title once again.

“Although we did not win the league our confidence was high as we knew we could complete each and every night out,” Klingman said.

That left only one title for the Lady Comets to chase and despite being seeded sixth there was a confident feeling among the players. Something that would help them face their journey.

“I am extremely proud of this team for working through unexpected adversity with such a positive attitude. This team never gave up, and they had a deep belief in themselves that they could get to the district final. We concentrated and prepared for one game at a time, knowing that if they played together, played tough, with lots of energy and enthusiasm that they could get back to the final,” Klingman said.

“Over the last 3-4 weeks of the season we were playing the best basketball of the year. We fought hard all year and earned the opportunity to play at Mohegan Sun Arena for the second straight year,” Klingman said. “We overcame obstacles throughout the year that helped us grow as a team. We wore “rise together” on our backs this year and that is exactly what we did when we needed it.”

A versatile starting lineup was a significant key to the Lady Comets district title run.

“Hannah Kowalski picked up her scoring over the last 12 games averaging over 15 ppg, while also leading the team in assists (3.87) and steals (2.6 pg).”

“Alessia Brunori turned in some big double-double performances, averaging for the year, 7.7 ppg and 8.75 rebounds.”

“Grace Evans responded to the call to be our defensive stopper, while also contributing 26 3’s”.

“Nicole Getz played her best basketball of the year over the last month, while also providing great poise and leadership on the floor.”

“Olivia Baker had a very good year playing forward, contributing scoring from mid range and consistent rebounding, averaging 4.5 ppg and 4.5 rpg.”