In the mood for a run, walk, some shopping or just supporting a good cause? If so, you might want to make your way over to the Abington Heights Middle School on Sunday.

The Newton-Ransom Elementary Parent-Teacher Organization (PTO) will conduct its second annual 5K Fun Run/Walk & Vendor Fair on Sunday, Sept. 17. The races begin at 8 a.m. at Abington Heights Middle School, 1555 Newton-Ransom Blvd. in Newton Twp., and its neighboring Newston-Ransom Elementary School.

“The race is a healthy and enjoyable way to spend an autumn morning, as well as an opportunity to show your support for our children’s educational, social, and developmental experiences,” said Megan Azar and Marissa Zang, co-chairwomen, in a letter promoting the event.

All proceeds will benefit the Newton-Ransom Elementary PTO, which will distribute the funds to Newton-Ransom Elementary School students for educational materials and experiences such as school supplies, field trips and assemblies.

“The PTO strives to establish and nurture a close relationship between parents, teachers, students, and the community,” said Zang.

The race day schedule looks like this: packet pick-up for pre-registered runners, 8-8:45 a.m.; late registration, 7:45-8:45 a.m.; one-mile fun run for fourth graders and younger, 9 a.m.; and 5k run/walk, 9:30 a.m. An awards ceremony will follow the race.

The 5K run/walk, open to all ages, will take place on the Cross Country Course that runs through the Abington Heights Middle School grounds. Participants may run or walk the course.

The children’s Fun Run also will take place on the middle school grounds. Less than one mile, this course will start near the pond and go around the pond to the finish line.

Registration fees are $25 for the 5k run/walk: $25 ($15 for Newton Ransom Elementary students), and $15 for the children’s Fun Run. Registrations or donations will be accepted online at goo.gl/YZ9LPm

Something new is on the schedule during this year’s races. A vendor fair will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Newton-Ransom Elementary School parking lot. Azar said they are “very excited” that the Vendor Fair has been added. The fair is designed for direct sales, home-based business consultants, craft vendors and food vendors “to display their unique talents or business to the community.”

A raffle will take place during the vendor fair.

The race has sponsorships at gold, silver and bronze levels.

Gold-level sponsors who have contributed $300 or more will have their names displayed on race kilometer signs, as well as on the back of the race shirt. The race entry fee will be waived for four athletes and the vendor fee will be waived.

Silver-level sponsors who have contributed $100 or more will have their names on the back of the race shirt. The race entry fee will be waived for two athletes and the vendor fee will be waived.

Bronze-level sponsors who have contributed $25 will have their names on the back of the race shirt.

“All contributions are appreciated,” Zang said.

For more information on the event, call 570-687-0400 or email mzazar@hotmail.com or call 570-498-4725 or marissazang@yahoo.com.