Keystone College will offer free workshops to teach the art of glass blowing to local high school students.

The hands-on classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays, 6-9 p.m. and Saturday afternoons, noon to 3 p.m. from May 16 through June 3. The workshops will be taught by Keystone College glass blowing instructor and artist Jim Harmon. Students will receive personal instruction on how to create their own hand-blown glass artwork.

Transportation will be provided from the Marketplace at Steamtown to Keystone College.

The workshops will culminate with the students participating in a glass blowing demonstration on Saturday, June 3, at the annual Arts on Fire community celebration at the historic Iron Furnaces in downtown Scranton. Students from all area high schools are invited to enroll in the free workshops. To enroll, or for more information, call 570-945-8156 or e-mail elizabeth.ratchford@keystone.edu.