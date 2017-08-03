Article Tools Font size – + Share This

A retail development will improve greatly the lives of Keystone College students and borough residents, officials said Wednesday.

The college soon will break ground on a commercial complex along College Avenue that will house the region’s first Steak ’n Shake franchise restaurant, a Dunkin’ Donuts Express, campus bookstore, health and fitness center and a bank. All businesses will be open to the public.

“This new building project will be a wonderful addition to our campus ... and for the entire community,” Dr. David L. Coppola, college president, said.

When completed, the Keystone Commons will be located across from the campus’ row of Victorian homes, in a space currently used as a parking lot. The complex is expected to open in the spring, and additional parking will be developed elsewhere on campus.

The college will use a $1 million state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant, originally designated to Factoryville for the expansion of the now-closed Ray’s Market, which then was redirected to Keystone. The project developer will fund the remaining balance of the $3 million project, with Keystone responsible for monthly lease payments.

The project also will provide tax revenue to the borough of Factoryville and shows what can happen when a government and college work together, said Dan Engler, a borough councilman.

“It shows the commitment the college and borough has for students,” he said.

The Dunkin’ Donuts Express, a smaller version of the popular coffee chain, will share common space with the campus bookstore. The Steak ‘n Shake, a national chain known for its inexpensive burgers and milkshakes, will also include a drive-through. The names of the fitness center and bank have not been disclosed.

Junior Alexis Murdoch said students often drive to the Dunkin’ Donuts in Clarks Summit and she is looking forward to a place she can relax with friends right on campus.

“It will really benefit the students,” she said.

Since Keystone College’s founding shortly after the Civil War, the college has worked with the community to improve the quality of life in the region, Coppola said.

“We’re here to contribute to the community and the region,” Coppola said. “The college’s future remains bright.”

An artist’s rendering of what Keystone Commons will look like.