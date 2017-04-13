Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Ross, left, chatted with neighbor Dalida O’Malley at a recent event. PHOTO BY JASON FARMER, COURTESTY OF THE TIMES-TRIBUNE.

You would hardly know that Bernadette “Bernie” Ross has retired.

She had a long career as an educator and touched the lives of many children. During retirement, she has engaged in many volunteer activities and not only is she impacting children, but many adults as well.

One such activity was the Cinderella Ball, held recently at Posh at the Scranton Club. The musical “Cinderella,” appearing that week at the Scranton Culture Center, was the inspiration.

Adults and children were invited to attend the event. The boys received a crown and the girls a tiara. The child’s name was announced as being a prince or princess. They were greeted by Cinderella and the prince, who were on loan from the Ballet Theater League.

The night included dinner and dancing to music by EJ the DJ. The money raised during the event was donated to the Children’s Advocacy Center.

“This organization does such wonderful things,” Ross said. “We were more than willing to contribute to them. This is the first year we did something like this,” she added.

Ross was a co-chair for the event.

“It was a great experience for the children,” she said. “They got to see a real Broadway show and then go to the event at the Posh. They had a wonderful time.”

Ross was involved in planning the event from selecting the caterer to setting up the event.

Dr. Kim D’Andrea was chair of the event and Marlene Sammon were also co-chairs.

Broadway Theatre League ambassodrs include Marnel, Ahern, Megan Gagorik, Katie Gilmartin, Nanine Gramingna, Marissa Nalvenko, Nancy Salerno and Anne Spinelli.

Ross was born and raised in Scranton. She has lived in the Abingtons for 45 years. She taught in the Scranton School District at South Scranton Intermediate. She taught sixth grade for 35 years. She was also the drama coach for kids in the sixth, seventh and eighth grade.

She and Elaine Keeler have been friends for a long time. “Our children both went to Scranton Prep so I knew her then,” said Ross. “Elaine’s sister and I taught together. I met Elaine the first time through her sister. We have been very good friends ever since.”

“I think the reason for Bernie’s success in life and in all of her many endeavors, is due to three qualities,” said Keeler. “First, she is extremely talented artistically. Second, she is a very positive person. The word ‘can’t’ isn’t in her vocabulary. She is willing to take on challenges. Lastly, she puts herself out for others. Sounds simple, but that is a rare combination.”

Ross serves on many boards in addition to being on the fundraising committee and gala chair of the Broadway Theatre League of Scranton.

She is on the board of the Tripp House and Advisory Board of the Ballet Theater League. In addition, she is on the board of the Scranton Woman Teachers Executive Board.

You’ll often find her on the golf course as a member of the Scranton teachers golf league. She has been golfing in this league for many years. “Golfing is fun but I like the people,” she said

Other hobbies include reading and dancing. She started dancing when she was in her 20s and has been dancing since then. She was an adult dancer of Scranton Theater League’s annual “Nutcracker” performance.

“I love to dance,” she said.

She and her husband Dan will celebrate their 30th wedding anniversary in June. She has a daughter and two step daughters. She also has six grandchildren.