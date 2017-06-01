Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The use of websites and “apps” (application software) in everyday life has exploded. There are websites and apps for everything and anything imaginable including almost all aspects of health care. Many of these are truly beneficial but you need to use a great deal of caution in choosing an app or website to help you with any piece, big or small, of your health care. One highly recommended site was created by the organization “Mindfulness Everywhere” in partnership with the integrative oncology team at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) Cancer Center.

The site is called KARA (thisiskara.com). Designed to provide support to people dealing with cancer, it contains a range of guided mindfulness meditations. Mindfulness is a state of active, open attention on the present. When you’re mindful, you observe your thoughts and feelings without judging them good or bad. Individuals with cancer can benefit from the practice of mindfulness. The use of mindfulness-based interventions has grown exponentially across health care, and particularly in the cancer arena.

According to Dr. Linda E. Carlson, “while mindfulness as a concept stems from Buddhist traditions of South and Southeast Asia, it has been secularized and brought to the West by a number of practitioners. Chief among these is Jon Kabat-Zinn, who created a secular hospital-based program in the 1970s that combined training in mindfulness with principles of stress reduction.”

There are four qualities that are valuable for people with cancer: K indness to self and others, Awareness, the ability to Rest when needed and the ability to Allow the difficult when it is here.

Kindness, awareness, rest and allowing – that is how KARA got its name. KARA enables the listener to learn the needed techniques in a convenient, portable way. KARA provides the tools for individuals to use to be calm, resilient and kind to themselves during what are deeply challenging times.

KARA has twelve meditation tracks, the first four being the core tracks of kindness, awareness, rest and allowing. The eight additional ones have been developed to address common issues and concerns associated with cancer. They are:

I feel overwhelmed,

I can’t sleep,

I feel like a burden,

I feel alone,

I’m in pain and

I feel afraid.

The tracks range from 14 to 28 minutes in length. With the meditation tracks is a section of reflections on using mindfulness and stories, where people share how they have used the tracks as part of their self-care. In addition the site offers a comprehensive easy to navigate guide to using KARA, extra resources and contact information.

According to the KARA user guide, KARA is a website that you access through your mobile browser. As a website, it does require you to have internet access, but if you would like to use the meditations offline they can be downloaded. Clearly written downloading instructions are also on the website. By adding a link to KARA on your home screen, it will look just like an app, meaning that it can open quickly whenever you want.

There is no right or wrong way to use KARA. Use headphones or listen through your speakers. Listen to all the tracks in order, skip around or keep returning to your favorites. Use KARA by yourself or listen as a group.

According to the KARA website, “Using mindfulness to grow your ability to stay calm, aware and kind is only one of a number of different ways to look after yourself. Alongside whatever treatment you may be engaged in, other self-care practices include eating well, exercise, therapy, spending time with people you love and other complimentary treatments.”

The “Mindfulness Everywhere” website states that KARA meets cancer with mindfulness and it is a special project for them. KARA was designed for individuals with cancer yet it contains mindfulness messages that will resonate with everyone. KARA was developed with the hope that it reaches all the people who might benefit from it. Share it with anyone who you think might find it useful.

The information contained in this article is meant to be helpful and educational but is not a substitute for medical advice. The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute can provide additional information on the above topic. Visit cancernepa.org or call (800) 424-6724.