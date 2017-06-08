Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Father’s Day: a time to honor the many men in our lives. One very meaningful way to show how much we think of these important men is to support them in making healthy choices and keeping well. And to help with this, June is designated as “Men’s Health Month.”

Men’s Health Month is celebrated across the country with screenings, health fairs and other health education and outreach activities. This month gives health care providers, public policy makers, the media and individuals an opportunity to encourage men and boys to seek regular medical advice and early treatment for disease and injury.

According to the menshealthnetwork.org, statistics show that men’s health is at great risk. According to Dr. David Gremillion, there is a silent health crisis in America. It’s the fact that, on average, American men live sicker and die younger than American women. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) states that, men die at higher rates than women from the top 10 causes of death. Women are 100 percent more likely to visit the doctor for annual examinations and preventative services than men.

These statistics and many more are not designed to further frighten men but to point out the great need for making healthy choices. The simple fact that June is Men’s Health Month can start a conversation about taking action to be healthy and safe, visiting a health care provider and making good choices.

The following are some steps from the CDC that men (and women) can take each day to improve their health.

Get Good Sleep. Adults need between 7-9 hours of sleep. Insufficient sleep is associated with a number of chronic diseases and conditions, such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, obesity and depression. Also, poor sleep is responsible for motor vehicle and machinery-related accidents.

Toss out the Tobacco. It’s never too late to quit. Quitting smoking has immediate and long-term benefits. It improves your health and lowers your risk of heart disease, cancer, lung disease, and other smoking-related illnesses. Also avoid secondhand smoke. Inhaling other people’s smoke causes health problems similar to those that smokers have. Babies and kids are still growing, so the poisons in secondhand smoke hurt them more than adults.

Move More. Adults need at least 2½ hours of moderate-intensity aerobic activity every week, and muscle strengthening activities that work all major muscle groups (legs, hips, back, abdomen, chest, shoulders, and arms) on two or more days a week.

Eat Healthy. Eat a variety of fruits and vegetables every day. Fruits and vegetables have many vitamins and minerals that may help protect you from chronic diseases. Limit foods and drinks high in calories, sugar, salt, fat, and alcohol.

Tame Stress. Sometimes stress can be good. However, it can be harmful when it is severe enough to make you feel overwhelmed and out of control. Take care of yourself. Avoid drugs and alcohol. Find support. Connect socially. Stay active.

Stay on Top of Your Game. See your doctor or nurse for checkups and recommended screenings. Certain diseases and conditions may not have symptoms, so checkups help identify issues early or before they can become a problem. Pay attention to signs and symptoms such as chest pain, shortness of breath, excessive thirst, and problems with urination. If you have these symptoms or symptoms of any kind, be sure to see your doctor or nurse immediately.

Keep track of your numbers for blood pressure, blood glucose, cholesterol, body mass index (BMI), or any others you may have. If your numbers are high or low, your doctor or nurse can explain what they mean and suggest how you can get them to a healthier range. Be sure to ask what tests you need and how often you need them.

Get Vaccinated. Everyone needs immunizations to stay healthy, no matter how old you are. Even if you had vaccines as a child, immunity can fade with time. Vaccine recommendations are based on a variety of factors, including age, overall health, and your medical history.

