The final event of the Arts at First Presbyterian season will take place on Sunday, April 23, at 4 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 300 School St. in Clarks Summit. It will present rare compositions by jazz legend Dave Brubeck. Last June, Rev. Bill Carter, leader of the Presbybop Quartet, spent a week researching Brubeck’s archives in Stockton, California. He emerged with a sheaf of music by the master that has rarely been heard.

Carter (pictured), a jazz pianist, will bring together Al Hamme and Mike Carbone on saxophones, Ron Vincent on drums and special guests Steve LaSpina on bass and Dr. Jennifer Cowgill on vocals. The concert is open to the public, free of charge. A free-will offering will be taken.

For more information, call 570-586-6306 or visit fpccs.org.