Article Tools Font size – + Share This

A shade tree worker waters a newly planted Norway maple. COURTESY OF THE REPUBLICAN-HERALD

Just 30 years after the species was introduced to America in 1792, George Washington ordered two acer platanoides maples from Bartram’s Garden in Philadelphia. In 1762, Bartram’s, one of only two nurseries known to be operating in the colonies, had outpaced its only competitor, Princes Nursery in Flushing, New York, and was the earliest North American source of the tree that had at the time been in Great Britain less than a century.

While it is difficult to determine, it seems likely that the tree had entered Great Britain from cultivars supplied by growers well within its native distribution — Germany, Belgium and France. So like its European human counterparts, the tree made its way west to North America, where in the early 19th century, it was still considered “rare” and “fine,“ and by the closing years of that century, despite some known problems, was still considered well-suited for use as a street tree.

Now, the tree is considered invasive because once it escapes to American forests, it seems to shade and outcompete native forest trees and plants (although the tree itself does not seem to thrive in shade). As an invasive, the optimal range of the tree in North America includes an area slightly larger than the entire Northeast quarter of the U.S. as well as the Pacific Northwest. When the sub-optimal range is included (the tree needs the water of streamside or irrigated locations), it can be found in at least two-thirds of the U.S., excluding only the extreme South and Rocky Mountain regions.

The reason for its lack of success in the South likely has to do with latitude and not temperature: Since the source of the plant in the U.S. is northern Europe, American cultivars seem to need long summer days to thrive. However, back in its native home, the range includes from Norway and Spain all the way to northern Iran, but it seems to thrive most in the Balkan peninsula.

Even with such a wide geographic spread, we know the tree as the Norway maple. In Europe, the Norway maple’s distribution is usually widely scattered among other trees in forests, but along with the sycamore maple, it is one of Europe’s two most important maples. Its lumber is used for veneer, tool handles, gun stocks and violins.

But in Europe, it is not used to make maple syrup. Because we only have Norway maples, the only syrup my wife makes is from Norway maples. But, maple syrup-making is confined to North America. The reason cannot be strictly that it was native Americans discovered the process — French traders tried to take the idea home with them. However, it seems that Europe’s climate is the limiting factor: Just like the Pacific Northwest, prevailing ocean currents moderate the freeze-thaw cycle in Europe and this limits the necessary sap production.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.