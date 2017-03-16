Article Tools Font size – + Share This



There will be an opportunity to try out a new musical instrument at The Gathering Place’s Instrument Petting Zoo on Saturday, March 18, 1-3 p.m. There will be several different instruments to touch, try and hear including the ukulele, cello, violin, upright bass, electric bass, harp and dulcimer. This event is free.

The Petting Zoo is a program designed by a professional musician who is an advocate for arts education and has been guided by her love of music.

There will be two classes: An Introduction to String Instruments, a class for beginners interested in violin, cello, upright or electric bass, and Chamber Music for Experienced Players, a course that will organize community members into chamber ensembles.

The Gathering Place is at 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit. For more information, visit gatheringplaceCS.org.