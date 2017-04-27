Article Tools Font size – + Share This



All About Theatre will present its original play, “Hydro’s Revenge,” on Saturday, April 29, at 2:30 p.m. at The Gathering Place, 304 S. State St. in Clarks Summit.

The play is a special talent workshop written and acted by actors of the local performing group, directed by Michaela Moore, who made their debut in February at the Clarks Summit Ice Fesitval.

Moore is a local theatre producer and performer who is executive director and owner of All About Theatre Performing. She is an instructor at The Gathering Place.

“The main work that I do at The Gathering Place is teaching acting and theater creation to adults with intellectual disabilities,” she said. “I really love the people that I’m working with. This is the second time I’ve done a class like this with The Gathering Place and I hope to do many more.”

According to Moore, “Hydro’s Revenge” is a play about superheroes and super villains. Each one of the actors involved in the play created an original character. Some of these characters are good and some are bad. But each one has hopes and desires and something in their life that they want to change.

“We based the play on each one of these characters by bringing them together into a cohesive story. The main story focuses on one character, Hydro, and his need for revenge. So the themes of the play are friendship, revenge and possible redemption,” she said.

Moore lauded the play’s actors for also being its creators.

“They’re all incredibly creative and talented people that I’m so pleased to be working with.”

She also praised The Gathering Place for providing the community with opportunity for Saturday’s performance.

“I think that by providing cultural and educational programming for our community The Gathering Place is contributing greatly to our area. I think it’s exciting that we have organizations like this that are so eager to add to and enrich our community. I’m excited to be a part of it and I look forward to continuing to work with them in the future,” she said.

Moore said she hopes for an audience “eager and excited to share this work that our actors and playwrights have created. Anyone who is interested in superheroes, theater, a good story or just wants to be entertained would be a perfect audience for us. We would love to have a full house to support our actors and what they have created and what they are hoping to share with everyone. I think the benefit of seeing any performance is the chance to see a great story, maybe think about things a little bit differently and have fun. I think the theater can transform our world, even if it’s in the smallest of ways or the largest of ways.”

Further information on “Hydro’s Revenge” may be found by visiting The Gathering Place web site, gatheringplacecs.org, or the organization’s Facebook page.