The Lackawanna County Commissioners recognized the impact hospice care has for residents and recently proclaimed “National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.”

From left: Lackawanna County commissioner Jerry Notarianni; Carol Desmarteau, Jennifer Olechna, Betty Koza and Chris Getz, staff members from Compassionate Care Hospice; commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley, Shannon Collins of Compassionate Care Hospice; commissioner Laureen A. Cummings and Dawn Randazzo of Compassionate Care Hospice.