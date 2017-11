Article Tools Font size – + Share This



At the weekly meeting of the Rotary Club of the Abingtons members paid honor to local veterans. Veteran James May addressed the group with stories of his time served as a chaplain at Walter Reed Hospital.

From left, seated: Howard Hyde, Nelson Herman, Dick Broxdon and Steuart Bailey. Second row: Don Jones, Ed Slowey, Patrick Williams, James May, Michael Rogan, Gus Vlassis and Harry Mumford. Back row: Bruce Valentine, Steve Selige and Warren Watkins.