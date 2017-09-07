Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Police officer and fire fighter with their hands over their hearts as they say the Pledge of Allegiance.

First responders put their lives on the line every day serving others. They may respond to a house fire, a car accident or a bank robbery. Each call they respond to is different and how often do they receive a thank you for what they do for the communities they protect and serve?

Representatives from local organizations such as the Abington Business and Professional organizations, Abington Council of Governments, Abington Civic League, Abington Rotary and Lions clubs, as well as several local business leaders and citizens of the Abingtons with the group name Abingtons Support All Protectors (ASAP) are planning an inaugural event to thank the first responders. The men and women can take a break from their jobs and enjoy the evening with others.

The Abington area first responders appreciation night is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Ramada Inn in Clarks Summit. The first part of the evening will be a VIP event for the first responders, sponsors and special guests from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dinner will be served along with drinks. Doors will open at 8 p.m. for the general public to show their thanks. Light fare, beverages and music by Mace in Dickson are included with each general admission ticket. Rep. Tom Marino (Pa.-10) is the speaker for the event.

“The vast majority of the first responders are volunteers,” said South Abington Police chief Robert Gerrity. “They are the ones who get out of bed at three and four in the morning and respond to fires and car accidents. Then they have to go to work the next day. They deserve the recognition.”

“My husband and I grew up in the Abingtons and returned to the area several years ago to raise our children,” said Leah Kane vice president of marketing for Elecast Inc., a company sponsoring the event. “As a resident and business owner, we feel grateful to live and work in such a caring and safe community.”

“The first responders were selected because we appreciate the 24/7 dedication to our firefighters, ambulance personnel, EMTs and police that serve the Abington community,” said Cheryl O’Hora of the Abington Civic League. “Each department was given their own personal invitation to the event. This is a way for us and the community to come out and personally thank each individual.”

“This is a special night for first responders for all they do for the community,” said George Sweda of Sweda Advertising. “Every day they go out of their way for our safety. They answer the call and then respond. They put their lives on the line for us every day.”

“This event was several years in the making and first responders in the greater Abington area were invited,” said Dave Jenkins, president of Clarks Summit Fire Co. No. 1. “They are the lifeblood of the community and provide quality service.”

“My wife Laureen and I were water rescue specialists when we lived In Philadelphia before we moved back to this area,” said Chris J. Calvey Jennings Calvey Funeral Home and a sergeant of arms of the Abington Rotary. “First responders are a quintessential part of the community and many serve on a volunteer basis. It is important to express gratitude for what they do. Since what they do is important and often overlooked. This event is a way to get to know them.”

Tickets are $20 at the website eventbrite.com/e/abingtonians-support-all-protectors-tickets-36473980658?aff=eac2 or $25 per person at the door.

Proceeds from the event will go toward offsetting the expenses for the night. Any proceeds left over will go to the first responders’ departments.