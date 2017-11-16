The Waverly Community House will once again offer its holiday house tour on Sunday, Nov. 19, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tour showcases three homes on Lily Lake Road which have been decorated for the holiday season.

The tour features the homes of Susan Scranton Dawson, Chris Kane and Malcolm and Ann MacGregor.

A trolley, courtesy of Gilbride Limousine, is available to take visitors to this year’s holiday homes. The trolley will run a loop beginning at the Dawson home. Ticket holders may park their cars in the field adjacent to the Dawson home to board the trolley.

Tickets for the house tour are $25 (which includes the trolley ride) and are available in advance at the Comm and will be on sale in the Comm lobby during the Artisans’ Marketplace. Visit waverlycomm.org for more information.