At a meeting of veteran’s court organizers, from left: Robert Rachilla, veterans court/parole officer; Victor Ortalano, mentor; Samuel Kuchwara, mentor coordinator; David Anderson, mentor; Judge Michael Barrasse; Paul McNamary, mentor; and William Chupko, mentor.

A veteran who has been arrested for a minor crime may think he or she does not have many options. They may not know that help is available to them.

They can enroll in Magisterial Veterans Diversion Court. The program, started in the Abingtons with Magisterial District Judge Paul Keeler, is the first in the state. The program has recently expanded to the county’s central court at the Lackawanna County Courthouse.

“There was a meeting last year at the Abington Memorial Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post No. 7069 about starting the veteran’s pilot program,” Keeler said. “Judge Michael Barrasse already had a program, but that was for more serious crimes. This program would be for veterans who commit lower-level summary offensives such as harassment and disorderly contact. The program would try to help acclimate the veterans and their families to a normal life.”

The program is open to any veteran in any branch of service, including members of the National Guard, who have been honorably discharged. The National Guard members have had to be deployed. The program may last from three to six months and the veteran has to be in contact with a mentor. The mentors are also veterans. Veterans who complete the program have their records expunged.

The veterans may receive community service or probation and must report to their probation officer as part of their sentence. They may have alcohol issues and receive alcohol monitoring or wear an ankle bracelet. They could have drug issues and have to undergo drug testing. Members in the program cannot drink or drive and have to leave the program if they do.

The program recently graduated its first veteran who was a member of the National Guard. He was active duty when deployed to Iraq.

“A veteran may come before Magistrate Keeler who he thinks may benefit from the program,” said Kim Sapolis veterans justice outreach specialist. “Once the veteran agrees to be part of the program, he or she is referred to me and I do an assessment of theirs needs.”

They can receive help with such issues as housing, medical, mental health, employment, family, financial and anything else they may need. “This is a good program because the veterans see the same group of people, which helps. They do not have to bounce around to other people. We are reaching out to more and more veterans.”

“These veterans open up a lot and are eager to talk to me,” said Clarks Summit Mayor Herman Johnson, a Marine Corps veteran and mentor in the program. “Veterans relate to other veterans. The proof is in the pudding that the program is working and veterans graduate.”

“I was a member of the Friends of the Forgotten and was at Maywood University when they dedicated their Veteran Resource Building,” said Patrick Williams an Army veteran and a member of Clarks Summit Borough Council. “I saw Judge Barrasse there and he asked me if I wanted to be a mentor. I asked him what the program was about and decided I wanted to do it. I then asked Mayor Johnson if he’d be interested in the program. My veteran calls me and I encourage him and see how he is doing.”

“This program is helping the veterans resolve their problems. They are learning from their mistakes,” said Keeler. “If we just give them a fine, they are not learning. They can prevent further trouble by going through the program.”