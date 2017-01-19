Article Tools Font size – + Share This



We all worry. We worry about shark attacks when at the beach, terrorists when at the airport, food poisoning at the salad bar. And we worry about being sick; we worry about ebola, zika and cancer.

“Risk” is the chance that something bad will happen. But it does not mean something will happen.

Risks are certainly everywhere and can be hard to understand. Health risks can especially seem confusing. Because making any healthcare decision involves balancing the possible risks and benefits it is important to understand what those benefits and risks are.

A health risk is the chance that something will affect your health. Just like any risk, a health risk does not mean you will get the illness. It is just a possibility.

Dr. William Elwood at the National Institute of Health (NIH) states that understanding health risks is key to making the best health care decision. He also remarks that our understanding of risk is sometimes irrational; and we worry about something that is extremely unlikely yet do little to prevent what’s more likely to harm us, like colon cancer.

Understanding risk when talking about our health requires math and math can be intimidating. According to the NIH studies show that the way numbers making up risk are presented affect how we understand them.

To understand the potential risks or benefits of a treatment, it helps to focus on “absolute risk.” Absolute risk is the chance of something happening, such as a health problem that might arise over a period of time. For example, a disease might affect 2 in 100 middle-aged men over their lifetimes.

If a certain drug lowers their risk for the disease to 1 in 100, the drug has reduced their absolute risk by 1 person in 100, or 1 percent. Another way to think of it is that you’d need to treat 100 people with this medicine to prevent just 1 additional person from getting the disease.

Often, however, you might hear numbers that use a related concept called “relative risk.” Relative risk compares the absolute risks of one group to another. In the example above, you could also say that the drug reduced the risk of disease by 50 perccent, since 1 is half of 2. Looking at relative risk alone, you may mistakenly think that the drug is highly effective. The relative risk sounds much greater than the absolute risk. When you hear numbers about risk, it’s best to focus on the absolute risk.

Balancing the benefits and risks in order to make a healthcare decision can seem overwhelming especially when faced with a serious illness. Start by speaking with your healthcare provider about your health risks.

The following are some examples of questions when asking your healthcare provider about your health risks:

• What are my personal health risks? Are these risks over my lifetime or over a shorter period?

• What steps can I take to reduce my health risks? (such as through exercise or a healthy diet)?

• What are my options? (for treatments, screening tests, or making healthy changes)?

• What will the results of this test or therapy tell us about my risks?

• What are possible benefits and side effects? What are the chances these might affect me?

Speak up if there’s something you don’t understand. It’s the health care provider’s job to explain health risks in a way that makes sense to you.

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute encourages you to talk with your healthcare provider about your specific medical conditions and treatments. The information contained in this article is meant to be helpful and educational but is not a substitute for medical advice.

The above information is from NIH News in Health; a monthly newsletter from the National Institutes of Health, part of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and The National Cancer Institute

The Northeast Regional Cancer Institute can provide additional information on the above topic.

Feel free to visit the Cancer Institute website at cancernepa.org or contact the organization by calling (800) 424-6724.