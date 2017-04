Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Everything Natural, a Clarks Summit health food and products business, was the small business spotlighted at a recent meeting of the Lackawanna County Commissioners.

Everything Natural sells meals and sandwiches, coordinates health classes and seminars and offers a wide variety of unique gifts.

From left: commissioner Jerry Notarianni, Kaitlin Zezeski of Everything Natural, Kelly Baker of Everything Natural, commissioner Laureen A. Cummings, and commissioner Patrick M. O’Malley.