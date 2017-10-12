Article Tools Font size – + Share This



The O’Malley Family will host its 17th annual free Halloween party for kids in preschool through fifth grade on Sunday, Oct. 22, 1-3 p.m. at McDade Park. There will be food, prizes and activities. RSVP to 570-346-1828 Leave a message with the number of children attending by Thursday, Oct. 19.

From left, kneeling: Hunter Marcen, Sarah Walsh and Gene Widdick

Standing: Patrick O’Malley, Debbie Flynn, Joseph Flynn, Patrick O’Malley II, Emily O’Malley, Keith Oleski, Vanessa Thomas, Mary Jo Noone, Linda Maher, Jay Schectman, Audrey Petrucci, Bob Gilbride, Diane Symuleski, Neil Marcin, Joe Walsh and David Adomiak.