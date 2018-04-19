Article Tools Font size – + Share This



On Saturday, April 28, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., the Waverly Community House, 1115 N. Abington Road in Waverly Township, will host the third annual Greenhouse & Kitchen Show, featuring ways to enhance the home, inside and out. Officials say the show is an updated, streamlined and reimagined version of the House and Garden Show that was held annually at The Comm.

The show features vendors new to the show, and many favorites that are returning this year. They include: Woods and Co., LaCigale, I See Spain, Distinctively Raisa, Wlydflower Farms, Annie’s Country Kitchen, Fire Features by Elena Colombo, Mount Pleasant Herbary, Pampered Chef, Lucchi Wine Cellar, Beichler’s Greenhouse, Etching by Nicole, Sutton Family Skin Care, Mel Wolk Studio, Arendt’s Outdoor Services, Canned Classics, Spy Stoneworks, Beta Bread Bakery, Rogers Nursery, Damiani Coffee Roasters, Brown Hill Tree Co., Cakes and Scones Bakery, B’s Floral, Waterpure Inc., Mono Studio and Spring Hill Farms.

A buffet-style luncheon, served from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Scout Room, will be catered by Jessee’s Place. Beverages will be available and baked goods are offered in the Canteen.

The Comm’s Upstairs Thrift Shop will be open during the show. Visitors will also get a sneak peek at the Comm’s newest addition, The Waverly Small Works Gallery. Admission to the show is a suggested $5 donation per person. All proceeds benefit the Waverly Community House. For more information, visit Waverly Community House on Facebook, call 570-586-8191 or visit waverlycomm.org.