A statement by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo recently surprised me. He was discussing a monument to Christopher Columbus: “Nobody is saying that Christopher Columbus did not do bad acts to indigenous people. ... But if you want to take that kind of retrospective lens, where do you stop? Thomas Jefferson, George Washington — you know, who is without sin?” I do not know if there are any monuments to nineteenth century Bavarian doctor Phillipp Franz Balthasar von Siebold, but I wonder what Governor Cuomo thinks about this botanist’s sins.

At this time of year, while driving through older neighborhoods, probably everyone notices the massive, tree-like shrubs loaded with large white flowers. Over the next few weeks, as the leaves on some of the early-changing trees begin to turn, the flowers on these peegee hydrangeas (hydrangea paniculata “grandiflora”) will turn into various shades of pink and become less noticeable, but no less beautiful. Unlike hydrangeas such as “Annabelle” (hydrangea arborescens) and oak leaf (hydrangea quercifolia), the peegee is not native to North America, even though your grandparents would have enjoyed it when they were children.

No, brought to our shores two centuries ago, the peegee hydrangea is a non-native gift that keeps on giving. Phillipp Franz Balthasar von Siebold also delivered another late-summer horticultural gift. This plant had the following benefits listed in an 1863 plant catalog: beautiful flowers and foliage, excellent forage for cattle, a late-season feast for bees, outstanding medical uses, many uses for green engineering.

A few decades later, however, awareness of this plant’s potential for trouble had just begun. In 1900, C. L. Walton, writing in American Bee Journal, warned that though “it furnishes considerable honey,” “in common with many other cultivated flowers it escaped and is found growing wild in restricted sections on the Atlantic coast.”

Yes, by now, we know the problems of Japanese knotweed. Although charmed by its late summer show of delicate, drooping white flowers that drape across the top of its groves, we know this beautiful buckwheat family member is invasive and very difficult to eradicate once it escapes the garden. And it will escape the garden, due to its long rhizomes that will send up new shoots far away from the parent plant.

But is this menace all that bad? In 1881, William Robinson claimed that the Japanese knotweed could be “introduced along the sides of woodland walks and shrubbery borders,” and exclaimed that if this happened, “how much more enjoyable such places would be, as at almost every step there would be something fresh . . . instead of which such parts are generally bare, or given up to weeds and monotonous rubbish.”

In reality, instead of destroying our lawns and gardens, doesn’t this knotweed “sin” typically only beautify our otherwise neglected, industrial, ugly spots?

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.