Recently I was in Kalamazoo, Michigan, at a YMCA undergoing a remodeling project so large it seemed that any “Pardon our dust” signs should have been replaced with “Reopening soon” signs.

Outside the plywood-walkways-everywhere maze of a building, the landscape itself was also being refurbished. There were new trees and holes in the ground for trees everywhere. All of the trees being planted were large-caliper trees with root balls weighing hundreds of pounds. And all of the trees being planted were being staked. Clearly the landscape contractor was following the architectural specifications. But from an arboricultural perspective, should these trees have been staked?

There are only two known benefits for staking trees, and both are only benefits relatively speaking. In both circumstances, staking is used because if it were not used it is likely that the tree would not survive.

The first circumstance is vandalism. Studies show that staked trees suffer less from vandalism than non-staked trees. Common sense proves this. Horseplay is less desirable and less damaging if three firm stakes and ropes surround trees. The stakes act as something of a fence, and even if the horseplay — I once was called to investigate a tree damaged in a touch football game — reaches the tree, the staking can protect it from worse damage.

The second circumstance is windthrow. Even without leaves, trees have wind resistance, and that wind resistance is like the force on the end of a lever. The length of the trunk is the length of the lever, and the surface of the ground is an inefficient fulcrum. The load that the lever must lift is the weight of the tree’s rootball and the soil on top of and attached to the rootball. It is likely that in every case, the trunk would break before the rootball would be moved.

Speaking of breaking trunks, there are serious downsides to staking, and the first is trunk breakage. Remember how I called the surface of the ground an “inefficient fulcrum”? Well, if a trunk is tightly staked, the result can be exchanging the inefficient fulcrum for an efficient fulcrum at the place where the trunk is tied to the stake. The wind blows the lever against the immovable fulcrum, and the lever — or trunk — snaps.

There is another downside to staking. It is hard to imagine, but trees actually produce wood in response to environmental stresses. The stress of the wind actually thickens the trunk directly where needed in response to the prevailing wind. This is called trunk taper. Every year that a trunk is staked is a year trunk taper is not built.

So, it is likely that only bareroot trees might need to be staked, and that for only a year. Otherwise, trees should be allowed to adjust to wind, geotropic and phototropic forces.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.