A couple of months ago, my wife and I finally finished a bathroom install in our house. Since we did most of the work ourselves, we did not work with a budget: We just wanted to get the result we were looking for. And as far as I am concerned, the project was a success.

What turned out to be the biggest investment, however, was the tiled shower. While we had decided to make everything nice, for the tile, we had decided to “go artistic.” As shown in the photo, we built random shapes out of bubble tile and then cut the subway tile to fit around it. After the project was finished, I guessed that the “art” made the tile work take five times longer to complete than without the “art.” Looking back, I have asked myself if it was worth it and if I would do it the same way again. Right now, the answer is “yes” for the first question, and “I don’t know” for the second. Art adds value that does not easily compute onto price tags.

A closely related discussion is the issue of sustainability. Is art sustainable? In popular usage, sustainability is strictly an environmental category: Will we run out of oil? Or, will our oil-burning kill the rest of our resources and lives so it does not matter if we run out?

But the narrowness of this use of the term sustainability short-circuits the value of the term in general terms. In general terms, the sustainability question is whether there are enough resources to meet the long-term needs of a certain operation. The opposite question is whether a particular operation is too resource-dependent to last for the long term.

In each case, the goal is to relate resources and operations properly. But art is not typically part of the question. Calvin DeWitt of the University of Wisconsin Madison claims that operations are best analyzed in three spheres: The pragmatic, the ethical, and the aesthetic. If sustainability only examines whether something will work or be morally right, the result likely be not beautiful, or artistic.

Now with the summer landscaping season upon us, let us consider sustainability and art in landscaping. I suggest that all art be subsumed under sustainability. Don’t design a landscape you cannot afford to maintain. Instead, design a beautiful landscape that will not require intensive maintenance. This category would include wooded or thicket areas, appropriately sited informal shrubs and trees (although leaves may need raking), ground covers and meadows. Then, if the resources allow, design optional artistic features that may enhance the landscape, but at a greater cost. This category would include annuals, bare ground, formal shrubs and, to some degree, lawn areas. For artistic sustainability, the idea is to know why you beautify and what is the cost.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.