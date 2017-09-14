Article Tools Font size – + Share This



I stopped by a customer’s house this morning to get her landscaping in top shape before a party she is soon hosting. She has told me that she reads every column I publish. Because of this, I was surprised, then horrified, at what I saw happening on her property. Pardon my venting while I explain.

Two trucks from a tree service were parked at her house, and I saw that they were cleaning up after their work in the front yard. (I usually work close to the ground, so they were not competitors). The crew cleaned up well, and moved on to the trees in the side and back yards. But none of the pruning work was being done according to industry standards, the standards I write about regularly in this column. And, nearly none of the work was necessary.

The work was largely unnecessary because only two of the eight or so trees were located near power lines, and then only slightly. The work was unnecessary because none of the trees was more than 25 years old, and none of them were diseased or hazardous. The pruning did not meet ANSI standards, because the trees were being topped, or treated like large shrubs.

How or why could a faithful reader waste her money destroying her trees? For reasons of space, I will spare you my speculation and give you a clippable checklist to help YOU not make the same mistake.

1. Ask the tree service: “What does ‘inter-nodal’ mean?” If they look at you funny and cannot answer, do not hire them for pruning.

2. Ask the tree service: “What type of branches should be removed in training? What about crown-cleaning?” If they say that after 20 years in business, they are not training anymore, and that they do not answer questions about teeth, do not hire them for pruning.

3. Ask the tree service: “How do I know you understand the science and art of pruning?” If they talk about their 20 years of experience, cast a glance at their impressive trucks, or begin to show you their vast array of new power saws, but say nothing about arboriculture training or certification or pruning standards, do not hire them for pruning.

4. Ask the tree service: “Do you recommend crown cleaning, crown restoration, crown reduction, crown raising and why?” If they say, “Didn’t you call me to make your trees smaller?” run away!

5. When they are finished, if your neighbors compliment you on the new, beautiful shape of your trees, whoops! Try again next time.

Your trees are an expensive treasure. They may need periodic maintenance. If you have to remove them, feel welcome to shop for the cheapest, safest, crew that cleans up well and leaves short or no stumps. For pruning, only hire an established expert.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.