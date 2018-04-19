Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Rabbits have nearly two times the taste buds of humans. Hawks can see four times farther than most humans. While humans can hear noises as high as 20,000 hertz (Hz), dogs can hear up to 40,000, and bats 120,000 Hz. Cats have 350% of the olfactory (smelling) tissue of humans, and the nose of a star-nosed mole has 600% more touch receptors than the human hand.

But have you ever watched your cat “stop to smell the flowers” or watched a group of pelicans throng to watch the sun set over the Gulf of Mexico? Or, have you ever heard of a lioness garnishing her steak with rosemary? Ironically, it seems that even though we humans have less sharp senses than many other living creatures, we also are the only living creatures that have the ability regularly to use our senses to produce joy, healing, wonder, etc.

The following are some recommendations for smelling the flowers and beyond this spring. First, smell the flowers. Just outside our second floor bedroom windows grow common lilacs. Around Mother’s Day this year, I expect to catch the intoxicating scent borne on an early morning breeze. Around Father’s Day, I will stop and smell some peonies. I feel like something inside me changes as I stand and consciously inhale these fragrances.

Second, sit in silence beside a rushing torrent. A brook that is running full with winter’s thaw and spring’s rain is loud enough to drown out the din of a nearby highway. And this natural sound seems to function as an emotional reset button. Compare the awakening effects of this sound to the calming effect of rain on tree leaves.

Third, taste some maple sap dripping from an open wound. Let your tongue imagine the syrup, but enjoy the slight sweetness of the sap alone. Compare this flavor to the bitter strength of a dandelion leaf or the tart flavor of a spruce shoot.

Fourth, look for unexpected color. Notice the variations on tree bark. Learn the difference between healthy and diseased, between young and old bark all on the same tree. Look at the buds. Does the color of the buds predict the color of the flowers or fall leaves even if the leaves will be green? And go back to that spruce you tasted. It is evergreen, but its buds might be florescent purple.

Fifth, touch the covering on a pear bud. Does it compare to the fuzz of a lambs ear or a mullein weed? Then touch the stout thorn on a hawthorn tree. Try to snap it off with your finger, and notice that the thorn is more durably connected to the twig than the twig is to the branch.

Be a human: Sense the season! Wonder at the gift of the vast, glorious diversity of our natural home.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.