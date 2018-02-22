Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Susan Arp tends the sap evaporation.

20th century British journalist G. K. Chesterton wrote that the most “sinister quality” of lunatics is “a horrible clarity of detail; a connecting of one thing with another in a map more elaborate than a maze. If you argue with a madman, it is extremely probable that you will get the worst of it; for in many ways his mind moves all the quicker for not being delayed by the things that go with good judgment.”

This February, I’ve been wondering if I am a madman. On the one hand, as I drive to collect the maple sap that has begun flowing, I celebrate the immanence of fresh syrup. On the other hand, I curse the ever-increasing number of potholes I have to dodge. Then, as Chesterton’s madman, I put two and two together. It is the same freeze-thaw cycle that produces sap and potholes: A conspiracy!?

While academic papers on the relationship of maple sap production and the freeze-thaw cycle have been published for more than a century and a half, research has not completely removed the mystery. In contrast, our understanding of pothole formation is more straightforward. Potholes, of course, are produced when water opportunistically enters small cracks in pavement. In marvelous, life-sustaining contrast to other liquids, when water freezes, it expands. Not only does this expansion make ice — a solid — float, it can also break something as hard as concrete. So the freeze-thaw cycle turns water into an automatic jackhammer.

I was wondering — perhaps as a Chestertonian lunatic — does the freeze-thaw cycle jackhammer the sap out of maple trees? The short answer appears to be no. But in terms of physics terminology, there is one additional commonality between the two beyond mere freeze-thaw. The term is “freezing point depression,” and the commonality is that both salt in the road water and sugar in the sap lower the freezing point. For roads, the lower freeze point simply means that spring’s thaw comes a little quicker in street puddles than it does in skating ponds. For sap, the lower freeze point means “get your thinking cap on.”

Inside the vessels that transport water within a maple tree, the sap contains up to 3 percent sugar. While water molecules are able to cross cellular barriers into neighboring fibers — once thought to serve only to strengthen the wood — the sugar molecules cannot pass into the fibers. So there is a microscopic osmotic filtration system that is activated by freezing temperatures: The formation of ice crystals inside the fibers actually sucks water out of neighboring vessels, but the liquid left behind is a sugar water solution that remains liquid because of the freezing point depression. So a frozen maple tree has excess water in it. Once the fibers thaw, that water is under pressure and can be artificially released by sugar-makers’ taps.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.