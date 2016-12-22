Article Tools Font size – + Share This



When I was growing up, I never thought about the song “O Christmas Tree,” but I knew the tune and the first line. To this day, I can only hum the rest. However, if someone had asked me what the song was about, I would have guessed that it was singing the praises of a well-decorated Christmas tree. In this mindset, which I guess is typical, the tree serves only to hold all manner of tinsel, lights, ornaments and to shade a circular train track. This view of the tree, however, I do not believe is the German heritage.

In his book The Poetics of Translation, Willis Barnstone argued that translators should be credited for their creative contribution in the same way as authors. In the English translation of “O Christmas Tree,” we immediately see an illustration of why Barnstone would make this claim. The German source for this song does not include the word Christmas (Weihnachten) until the second stanza, and here the term for Christmas is only a seasonal marker, having little to do with a decorated evergreen. So what is “O Tannenbaum” about?

First, the word tannenbaum literally means “fir tree,” but since the song celebrates the evergreen qualities of the tree, in this case we should not get carried away by species identification. Second, it is precisely the impact of these evergreen qualities that is at the heart of this song: “How faithful is your foliage.” The song explains that as an evergreen, the fir tree greens its world not only in the summer, as with other trees, but also in the snowy winter.

In the second stanza, the author of this version, Ernst Anschütz (1824), gives a testimonial, and here the Christmas reference is downplayed, and a portrait of German culture is revealed. Anschütz says that the fir tree has the ability to please him. He explains that many times, but not only at Christmas, an evergreen has cheered him up. In the third and final stanza he realizes that beyond his mood, the “clothing” of the evergreen has something to teach him: hope and constancy give strength and comfort in every season.

I do not think we as Americans have a cultural disposition to pair nature and lecture, natural exposure and emotional health, seasonal vision and spiritual vision. When German expatriate Uta Dreher, of East Scranton, presented her case for the forgotten (and disappearing) wildflower at last June’s meeting of the Lackawanna Beekeepers, I was reminded of a world far removed from the consumerism that surrounds this season. “O Christmas Tree” is just one of several German folk songs that celebrate the wald or woodlands. But in the German mindset, the wealth that the wald brings has little to do with real estate or industry. Instead, the wald is recognized as a wellness resource.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.