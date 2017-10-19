Article Tools Font size – + Share This

Birch leaves are beginning to turn autumn colors and are falling on this trail in Clarks Summit. Michael J. Mullen/Staff Photographer

In the first part of this column, we learned (lesson one) that just like leaves always separate from a tree at the healthiest place, when we prune a tree, we should always separate the branch from the tree at the healthiest place.

We also learned (lesson two) that as an investment, trees do not drop their leaves until maximum return and maximum conservation of resources. Like the trees, we should be careful about when and how many leaves we remove in making our pruning choices.

In this column, we will consider what leaf drop can teach us about disease.

At the right time of the year, leaves are dispensable. Several years ago, we had a wet spring, and later in the summer people started to ask me about the dark spots appearing on their leaves. On my property, I have an elm tree that develops tumors or “gall” on its leaves each summer. I have a customer who calls her chemical lawn service every time she notices any powder or dots on any of her leaves.

In each case, there are two possible reactions. On the one hand, we can run with alarm straight to our plant pathology textbooks and find the name and recommended treatment for the malady. On the other hand, we can take a deep breath and learn from the trees.

Blemishes notwithstanding, if the leaves do not drop from the trees, they are still doing their job of feeding the tree, even if at a reduced level. Then, gloriously, redemptively, in the fall, the tree demonstrates that all leaves, blemished or not, are dispensable: the blemished leaves disappear, and the tree waits until spring when it produces clean, new leaves.

So the tree annually cleans itself of many defects, whether we know the name of the defect or not. However, if you spot a defect on the leaf and it worries you, in the fall you may do some preventative maintenance.

You may decide to remove the fallen, blemished leaves from your property, since many leaf-borne diseases can move from leaf to soil and back to next year’s leaves.

Lesson three: since leaves always drop from the tree in the fall, they are dispensable, and their diseases may fall to the ground with them.

Leaf-drop coincides with a broader dormant season. When a tree drops its leaves, it is not the only organism that is entering dormancy. In winter, both diseases and insects are less active. Leaves are not on the tree either bearing disease or feeding insects. Since sap is not flowing, pruning cuts will be dry and less likely to transmit or attract disease.

Lesson four: if possible, pruning should be done when a tree’s biological enemies are also dormant.

While raking leaves this year, together we can learn the lessons falling leaves will teach us.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.