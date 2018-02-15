Article Tools Font size – + Share This



In 1838, Hans Christian Anderson published a fairy tale called “The Steadfast Tin Soldier.” This tragic travelogue details the journey of a one-legged tin soldier through the stormwater management system of nineteenth century Denmark. We know that in nearly two centuries, nothing has changed in our tragic romantic imaginations, but has anything changed in our stormwater management systems?

Even if the weather forecast calls for dry weather for the foreseeable future, we have a 100 percent chance for heavy rain eventually. We also know that there is a 100 percent chance that some of the heavy rain will end up in the “built” environment — rain gutters, then downspouts, street gutters, catch basins, storm drains, outfalls and finally rushing in a torrent into creeks and rivers. Every new roof, driveway, street or parking lot — all impervious materials — inevitably adds to the volume of water that is transferred to the next channel until the exponentially-accumulating water reaches the pond, lake, bay or ocean.

Invariably, the more building upstream, the more capacity needed downstream. And while the new development up the hill doesn’t cause you much stress, road construction delays caused by the routing of the new water downhill does cause you months of stress.

The link between the raindrop, the buildings and the road construction is unavoidable — unless by design a “natural” feature interrupts the flow of water downstream and redirects it through the natural filtration into underground rivers (aquafers) deep underground. These “natural” features are called rain gardens.

Since my forecast calls for heavy rain in the future, and more building upstream, and an effort to reduce the need for stormwater treatment construction downstream, I am also forecasting a 100 percent chance of more rain gardens in the future.

Rain gardens interrupt the flow of water either at all extremes of stormwater management, from residential to municipal levels. At the residential level, rain gardens intercept downspout water before it reaches the street. At the municipal level, rain gardens intercept storm drain water before it reaches outfalls and creeks. While they differ in scale, the basic designs are the same. Builders create specially-designed dry ponds capable of catching and treating a prescribed volume of stormwater. When the prescribed volume is exceeded, excess water continues into the stormwater system as before. But the dry pond retains its water in a temporary swamp-like environment. While the rain garden may appear to be a 12-inch deep pond for up to three days, the pond water moves into the amended soil beneath the surface, where it is absorbed by plants or percolates through the original subsoil and into groundwater. Because this amended soil stays wet, perennials, shrubs, and trees that compose the garden must tolerate wet roots and pollutants.

So today, due to increased use of rain gardens, Anderson’s tin soldier might no longer end up in a fish’s belly.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.