“Tony doesn’t love trees,” my colleague complained about the owner of a tree business. While I did not completely agree with the assessment, I could see where it came from. Tony (I have changed his name) is great about getting jobs done, and this is what he communicates: “I can take care of that job for $600.” Tony, thus, comes across not as a tree craftsman, but as a tree businessman. A craftsman prizes the craft, but a businessperson prizes the business transaction.

Years ago, I read Michael Gerber’s “The E-Myth Revisited.” Gerber demonstrates that a gourmet pie maker should not necessarily start a pie business. On the one hand, if you go into business selling pies because you love making great pies, you will get to do more of what you love. But if the business explodes, you may actually get to do less of what you love: Soon you will be out of the kitchen and into the office. You will have to supervise employees who will be making and selling your beloved pies.

And so it is with all craftsmanship. There is a dilemma: Does business enable the craftsmanship or does craftsmanship create the business?

Here Gerber presses for business to come first. This way, the world of business — managing, selling, planning, accounting, marketing — does not interrupt craftsmanship, it precedes it. The question Gerber never addresses, however, is: what happens to the craftsmanship?

When the transaction is prioritized, is the craftsmanship — the love and care of the product — not automatically secondary?

(Of course, this question is at the root of the ongoing health care debate. And as a society we seem to bank on the notion that physicians follow a higher standard as set forth by the Hippocratic oath. And in other fields there are

certifications and licensures that also seem to set minimum standards of craftsmanship and ethics. But the bottom line remains: what is the bottom line? When push comes to shove, is the craft or the transaction the

determinative factor?)

So my colleague perceives that tree businessman Tony does not love trees. What does Tony love? Why then, is Tony in the tree business? Does Tony love money, and see in trees a good opportunity to earn money? Does Tony love heights, and see in trees an opportunity to get paid to climb? Does Tony love big trucks or big chainsaws and see in tree business an opportunity to buy trucks and chainsaws?

For trees, if the job is a complete removal, the question is not that important. But for tree care, it can ultimately be a life or death issue for the tree. When I consult homeowners about trees, I always want to say — but I fear giving insult — just because someone has tree tools does not mean he knows or cares how best to use them.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.