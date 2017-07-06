Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Last week I was asked to evaluate the health of an ash tree in decline and an old maple tree. When we had finished looking at these trees, the homeowners pointed me to a “cherry” tree.

From a distance, the tree did not look like a cherry tree, and the tree did not look like a cherry tree when I got up close, but one could argue that the “leaf” of the tree had the same general shape of a cherry leaf. And, this homeowner is an avid gardening caretaker of her property, so I was inclined to give her the benefit of the doubt.

But, once I brought up “MAD Buck,” all doubt was gone: The tree was an ash, but what is MAD Buck?

MAD Buck is a list of trees: Maple, Ash, Dogwood and Buckeye. These are the only common Pennsylvania trees with “opposite branching” tendencies. In general, there are only two branching tendencies, opposite and alternate. With alternate branching, the leaves, twigs and branches alternate on which side of the stem they sprout, in a zig-zag fashion. With opposite branching, the sprouting of the leaves, twigs and branches mirrors one another across the stem (see photo).

When pruning opposite branching, you are cutting the lead back to two nodes rather than one, and the growth from the nodes can make it difficult to make the pruning cut in the right spot without injuring the nearby shoots.

So by using MAD Buck, you can eliminate trees from your ID possibilities even before looking at leaf shape, bark texture, twig and bud type, etc. For example, suppose you pick up a “maple” leaf off the ground in the fall. But when you look up at the tree from which it fell and see alternate branching, you know that it is not a maple. And, when you look more closely at the “maple” leaf, you see that even its veins are not opposite but alternate. When you get home, you look up a tree with a maple leaf that is not a maple. You find that the scientific name for a London planetree is platanus x acerifolia, a cross between an oriental planetree and an American sycamore.

The translation of this scientific name means a planetree with maple leaves. But planetrees have alternate branching and are not maples.

So when I looked at my reader’s “cherry” tree, even though I gave her the benefit of the doubt and initially overlooked the furrowed ash bark and did not spot the smooth margins on the leaflets of the compound ash leaves, when I brought up MAD Buck, I knew we were looking at an ash.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.