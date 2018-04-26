Article Tools Font size – + Share This



It’s just about time for flowering trees to pastel-ify our worlds, reminding us why we planted those ornamentals. If you ever want to get spring twice, take a trip to our state’s southern border around this time of year — that time of year when it seems that spring is taking just a bit too long to get here.

Last week, I had this opportunity twice, and I was calling out the flowering trees for my children: “There’s a magnolia, with the big flowers! Look, that white tree is a flowering pear. Is that white one a dogwood? I can’t tell from here, is that a crabapple?”

And of course, the most common pastel this early is the pink of the cherry. More delicate and lighter in color than the beefy magnolia, the cherry looks like a tree covered by a pink snowfall.

Because of its unique ability to brighten early spring landscapes, contrasting so well with the first greening of the grass, ornamental cherry trees are planted just about everywhere. Because of their susceptibility to insect and disease problems, however, ornamental cherries are not a sustainable choice for most landscapes. The bugs and blights bring chemical bills and then heartbreak when the showpiece cherry suddenly succumbs to its adversaries.

On the other hand, there is that lovely spring show. And, miniature weeping cherries fill a unique spot in the landscape. Usually, weeping cherries can be maintained for years at heights of four to six feet. But it seems that most of these specimens receive unusual maintenance, resulting in them resembling umbrellas full of kindling. Yes, it is typical—and fast—to maintain these topiaries with hedge shears: rounded on top and flat across the bottom. In and out of the hairdresser’s in ten minutes.

But using hedge shears to build cherry umbrellas will eventually turn weeping cherries into archives of yesterday’s weeping branches. The inside of the form turns into a mass of dead twigs, where no light penetrates. Furthermore, like the Philadelphia tree in the photo, the live weeping branches end their cascade in forms as geometrically frightful as jagged bolts of lightning.

The good news is that not only can this practice be avoided, it can also be reversed. But it takes time, and is neck-breaking work. Crawl underneath the pokey umbrella with a pruning saw and hand pruners. First, learn to differentiate living and dead tissue. (Most of the twigs at the bottom will be dead). Start clipping out the dead, but watch, because as you learn the branching and dying habits of the tree, you will be able to use your saw to speed up the work.

Once the inside is cleaned out, you can conservatively remove stray top shoots, and move down and remove the jagged lightning bolts, and finally, carefully even out the bottom of the umbrella.

Reach me at josarhuap@aol.com.

Joshua Arp is an ISA-certified municipal specialist, Clarks Summit’s municipal arborist and an operator of an organic lawn and landscape maintenance business.