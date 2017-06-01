Article Tools Font size – + Share This



Equines for Freedom has received a $15,000 grant from the Northeastern Pennsylvania Health Care Foundation (NPHCF). These funds will help to provide treatment to veterans who suffer from the effects of post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Equines for Freedom provides treatment for PTSD free of charge to current and former U.S. service members, regardless of the source of trauma or their characterization of service.

The grant money received will be used solely to treat veterans.

“We are seeing a need for 29 sessions per client,” Barbara Cocolin, president of Equines for Freedom said. “The grant money that we have received helps us treat 10 veterans and return them to a life without the everyday stresses of PTSD.”

From left: Laura Ducceschi, president and CEO of the Scranton Area Foundation and administrator of the NPHCF; Robert Knowles, vice-chairman of the NPHCF; Cassandra Bell, Equines for Freedom board member; and Cocolin.